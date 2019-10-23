Looking to buy a Golden Knights Fleury patch? Good luck

Those looking to add a Marc-Andre Fleury patch to their Golden Knights collection might be out of luck.

Marc-Andre Fleury patch (Smith's)

The third patch in the five-player collection went on sale Wednesday morning at Smith’s locations in the Las Vegas Valley, but fans are reaching out via email and on social media saying the patch is already sold out.

One reader wrote she checked five Smith’s locations, all of which were sold out of the patch.

Many fans who were able to get their hands on the patch are now reselling it on Ebay for upwards of $50.

Multiple calls to local Smith’s were unanswered.

The final two patches will be released in November.

— Nov. 6: Ryan Reaves

— Nov. 20: William Karlsson

