Los Angeles Kings snap Golden Knights’ 5-game winning streak

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury is scored on by Los Angeles Kings defenseman Sean Walker during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 21, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Vegas Golden Knights left wing William Carrier, left, tries to knock the puck out of the air while under pressure from Los Angeles Kings defenseman Sean Walker during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 21, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Kings center Jaret Anderson-Dolan, left, and Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch go after the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 21, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Kings center Trevor Moore, left, goes down while under pressure from Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 21, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Kings defenseman Sean Walker, center, loses the puck as Vegas Golden Knights left wing William Carrier, left, takes it and right wing Ryan Reaves follows during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 21, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson, left, falls while under pressure from Los Angeles Kings right wing Dustin Brown during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 21, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Kings left wing Austin Wagner, left, and Vegas Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar fight as linesman Ryan Gibbons watches during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 21, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Dylan Coghlan, left, and Los Angeles Kings center Jaret Anderson-Dolan reach for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 21, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury deflects a shot during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings Sunday, March 21, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Kings defenseman Sean Walker, left, and Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson battle for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 21, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Kings defenseman Sean Walker, below, celebrates his goal along with center Trevor Moore, top, as Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault skates away during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 21, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Kings left wing Austin Wagner, left, and Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud hit the boards in from of cardboard fans during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 21, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Pregame naps apparently are an important part of the Golden Knights’ success.

The team got off to a sleepy start in a rare afternoon game against the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday and never recovered. The Knights created hardly any scoring chances the first two periods, and by the time they found their footing in the third it was too late.

The Knights lost 3-1 to the Kings at Staples Center to snap their five-game winning streak. They face a quick turnaround and play the St. Louis Blues at 7 p.m. Monday at T-Mobile Arena.

“Overall the last two, three weeks we’ve been playing really good hockey,” captain Mark Stone said. “We had a bit of a letdown today.”

The Knights started the game shorthanded when it was announced their leading goal scorer, left wing Max Pacioretty, was out of the lineup with a lower-body injury. He is considered day to day.

His absence was glaring the first 40 minutes. The Knights (21-7-1) had only two high-danger scoring chances at five-on-five through two periods and were on pace to record their fewest in a game.

Meanwhile, the Kings (13-11-6) built a two-goal lead within a minute in the second. Defenseman Sean Walker scored first with 5:58 into the frame after a long shift in the offensive zone.

Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb and the second line of left wing Jonathan Marchessault, center William Karlsson and right wing Reilly Smith were all on the ice for more than two minutes before the goal. Defenseman Dylan Coghlan was out for 1:44.

Things got worse for the Knights when coach Pete DeBoer challenged for goaltender interference and lost. It took Kings right wing Dustin Brown 51 seconds to score on the subsequent power play.

Los Angeles center Anze Kopitar made contact with goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury on the first goal, but only after being contacted by McNabb.

“It was probably a marginal call and the refs probably got it right,” said DeBoer, who admitted it was a “poor” challenge. “I think we compounded it by making some mistakes on the penalty kill.”

The Knights’ special teams woes carried over to the third. The team had a chance to get back in the game 2:07 into the period with its third power play.

Center Chandler Stephenson nearly scored, but Kings defenseman Drew Doughty blocked his shot deep in the crease. Doughty knocked the net loose in doing so, prompting a delay of game call and giving the Knights a 5-on-3 power play for 1:31.

They couldn’t convert. They finished 0-for-4 on the power play with nine shots on goal.

“We’re trying a lot of different things,” Smith said of the NHL’s 24th-ranked power play. “Sometimes they work, sometimes they don’t. I just think we didn’t execute tonight.”

Center Tomas Nosek scored to give the Knights some life with 3:27 remaining in the third period, but it was shortlived. Kings right wing Jeff Carter answered 55 seconds later to restore the two-goal lead.

The loss ended Fleury’s personal four-game winning streak. He made 28 saves, but his counterpart Calvin Petersen was better and made 41.

“We had tons of looks,” Stone said. “Just got to find ways to score goals. It’s the NHL. The opponent you’re playing against is good every single night. The best teams consistently find different ways to produce. We didn’t do that tonight.”

