Losing feels different for Golden Knights after win streak ends

The Golden Knights had their seven-game winning streak end against the Philadelphia Flyers, but the loss — and the trade for Rasmus Andersson — makes it feel different this time.

Losing feels much different this time for the Vegas Golden Knights than it did two weeks ago.

They were scrounging for answers on Jan. 4, the last time the Knights lost a game before Monday’s 2-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers.

Seven wins later, the vibes were at a point that hadn’t been reached this season.

Best believe, the Knights are disappointed in losing a game where they had seven chances on the power play, scored only once and gave up a shorthanded goal midway through the third period.

This is all to say, it could’ve been worse.

“When you can get on a roll like that and you see the results of playing the right way, sometimes you can play the right way but it’s not going your way,” Knights defenseman Noah Hanifin said. “I think the last seven games, guys are producing or winning games. It just shows what our team can do when we’re playing to our identity.”

The Knights found their identity in their forecheck and it translated to outscoring opponents 36-19 during the longest winning streak of the Bruce Cassidy era.

There were moments that showed up Monday at T-Mobile Arena. There were instances, even at five-on-five, when the Knights should’ve had better luck against Philadelphia goaltender Sam Ersson.

But the Flyers were in the same position the Knights were in not too long ago.

Philadelphia came in on a six-game losing streak and in dire need of correcting course.

The Knights lost eight of their previous nine before going on their run.

“They’re an NHL team that’s lost (six) in a row. It was pointed out that they’ve got pride,” Cassidy said. “We were there three weeks ago. You know the feeling. You get sick of losing.”

Cassidy felt the first period went well. The shot total reflected that with an 11-4 edge.

The game turned on Philadelphia’s first shot less than four minutes in off a turnover from center Tomas Hertl that led to the first of two breakaway goals for Flyers right wing Travis Konecny.

“We could have did ourselves some favors there,” Cassidy said. “Our willingness to defend was pretty good. We didn’t open the floodgates. We tried to take care of the front of our net, but we mismanaged a couple of pucks that were breakaways, and at the end of the day, they both went in.”

The Knights had plenty of opportunities to make up for those mistakes, including a six-on-four with 1:33 remaining that would’ve given the power play the perfect redemption arc.

This loss feels similar to others the Knights have suffered, especially when they couldn’t find a way to break through during that eight-losses-in-nine-games stretch.

They broke through for seven games. Now, they get a jolt with the eventual arrival of defenseman Rasmus Andersson in the blockbuster trade with the Calgary Flames on Sunday.

Andersson won’t be coming to help the power play, but there is that new-team juice that can help a team.

Whenever Andersson arrives is unclear, as he waits for his immigration to process.

He could show up when the Knights open their four-game road trip against the Boston Bruins on Thursday, the team that was on the 1-yard line for Andersson before Kelly McCrimmon won the sweepstakes.

The timing of the trade could actually work in the Knights’ favor. It’s a different feeling than it was two weeks ago.

“He’s one of the better defensemen in the league,” Hertl said. “He can move the puck. He can skate. He’s not afraid to hit guys. Hopefully, he can get all the things done before the break and help us win a lot of games going forward.”

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.