Malcolm Subban day to day with lower-body injury

Golden Knights goaltender Malcolm Subban is listed as day to day with a lower-body injury, coach Gerard Gallant said Friday. He was hurt in a 4-1 loss Thursday at Arizona.

Arizona Coyotes right wing Christian Fischer (36) has his shot stopped by Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Malcolm Subban (30) and defenseman Jon Merrill (15) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Arizona Coyotes right wing Michael Grabner (40) has his breakaway shot stopped by Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Malcolm Subban during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Arizona Coyotes left wing Christian Dvorak (18) gets clobbered by Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Malcolm Subban (30) and defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Arizona Coyotes right wing Conor Garland (83) sends the puck past Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) and Golden Knights goaltender Malcolm Subban (30) for a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Golden Knights goaltender Malcolm Subban is day to day with a lower-body injury, coach Gerard Gallant said Friday.

Subban was hurt in the Knights’ 4-1 loss at Arizona on Thursday and left after the first period.

Gallant said the Knights will call up either Oscar Dansk or Garret Sparks from the American Hockey League to serve as Marc-Andre Fleury’s backup against Calgary on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.

This is a developing story.

