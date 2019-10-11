Malcolm Subban injured in Golden Knights’ 4-1 loss at Arizona

Backup goaltender Malcolm Subban left after the first period because of an undisclosed injury, and the Golden Knights lost their second consecutive game Thursday night.

Arizona Coyotes left wing Christian Dvorak (18) has his shot blocked by Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Malcolm Subban (30) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Arizona Coyotes right wing Conor Garland, second from right, celebrates his goal with Coyotes defenseman Alex Goligoski (33) and Coyotes right wing Christian Fischer (36) as Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) skates past during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Arizona Coyotes right wing Conor Garland (83) sends the puck past Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) and Golden Knights goaltender Malcolm Subban (30) for a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Goaltender Malcolm Subban left after the first period due to an undisclosed injury, and the Golden Knights lost 4-1 to the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday at Gila River Arena.

Subban’s status was not known immediately after the game.

Marc-Andre Fleury came on in relief and made 13 saves for the Knights, who lost their second straight after opening with two victories.

Shea Theodore had the Knights’ goal with four seconds remaining in the first period.

Conor Garland scored twice, and Darcy Kuemper finished with 36 saves for Arizona.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

