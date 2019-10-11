Malcolm Subban injured in Golden Knights’ 4-1 loss at Arizona
Backup goaltender Malcolm Subban left after the first period because of an undisclosed injury, and the Golden Knights lost their second consecutive game Thursday night.
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Goaltender Malcolm Subban left after the first period due to an undisclosed injury, and the Golden Knights lost 4-1 to the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday at Gila River Arena.
Subban’s status was not known immediately after the game.
Marc-Andre Fleury came on in relief and made 13 saves for the Knights, who lost their second straight after opening with two victories.
Shea Theodore had the Knights’ goal with four seconds remaining in the first period.
Conor Garland scored twice, and Darcy Kuemper finished with 36 saves for Arizona.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.