Marc-Andre Fleury back with Golden Knights after false positive

Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury had a false positive test for COVID-19 and rejoined the team ahead of Friday’s game against the St. Louis Blues, the organization announced.

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) blocks the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

It is not clear whether Fleury will be available to play in the opener of the back to back at Enterprise Center with first place in the West Division at stake.

After additional testing, it has been confirmed that VGK experienced a false positive COVID test in St. Louis yesterday Marc-Andre Fleury has been removed from the NHL's COVID Protocol list & has rejoined the team#VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/maGbWglvHE — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) March 12, 2021

“Not much to say,” coach Pete DeBoer said following morning skate. “People have to keep in mind that list doesn’t necessarily mean you have COVID and that you’re out for two weeks. There’s been a number of false positives and other things out there. We’re working through that whole process right now.”

According to the NHL, COVID protocol-related absences can result from an unconfirmed positive test, mandated isolation for symptomatic individuals or required quarantine as a high-risk close contact.

Without Fleury, Logan Thompson and Dylan Ferguson were the two goalies who participated in the morning skate. DeBoer did not name his starter for the game against the Blues.

Thompson made his NHL debut Wednesday at Minnesota in relief of Fleury, playing the final 11:39 of the third period. He is 6-1 with a 1.72 goals-against average and .946 save percentage for the Silver Knights in the American Hockey League.

Robin Lehner remains with the Silver Knights on a conditioning loan and is not an option for the opener of back-to-back games.

The situation is reminiscent of the Knights’ inaugural season when they used five goaltenders in the opening 17 games. Ferguson was one of those netminders to play when he was recalled from juniors on an emergency basis and saw 9:14 of action during a blowout loss against Edmonton on Nov. 15, 2017.

“It does complicate things because obviously you’re not driving up the street from Henderson with a goaltender to throw into the mix tonight,” DeBoer said. “I believe you can’t take commercial flights, either, without quarantining. There’s a lot of logistics that go into a situation like this.

“We’ve taken the stance from Day One that these things are going to be coming at us and let’s not make them burdensome or cumbersome on our group. Just deal with it and next man up if that’s the case and find a way to get a win.”

Schedule update

The Knights’ game against San Jose was rescheduled for 6 p.m. April 23 at San Jose

Carrier out

Winger William Carrier missed his first game of the season Wednesday at Minnesota, and DeBoer confirmed it was injury-related. No further updates were provided.

Carrier has two assists in 22 games but has drawn a team-best 12 penalties.

