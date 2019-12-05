Marc-Andre Fleury back with Golden Knights after leave of absence

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury returned to the team Thursday and participated in the morning skate ahead of the game against the New York Islanders.

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) blocks a shot from Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov, not pictured, during the second period of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 7, 2018. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Fleury is not expected to start the final game of the Knights' road trip against the Islanders, with Malcolm Subban scheduled to remain as goaltender. Coach Gerard Gallant is expected to provide an update following the morning skate.

Fleury is not expected to start the final game of the Knights’ road trip against the Islanders, with Malcolm Subban scheduled to remain as goaltender. Coach Gerard Gallant is expected to provide an update following the morning skate.

Fleury took a leave of absence Nov. 26 and returned to his native Quebec due to an illness in his family, a team spokesperson said at the time. His father, Andre, passed away at age 63 the following day in Sorel-Tracy, Quebec, according to an online obituary.

In Fleury’s absence, the Knights have won a season-high four straight games behind Subban.

Fleury, who turned 35 on Nov. 28, is 11-6-2 with a 2.54 goals-against average and .919 save percentage in 20 appearances.

