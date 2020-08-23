Marc-Andre Fleury discusses agent’s controversial tweet
Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury said he asked his longtime agent to remove a tweet with artwork of Fleury being stabbed by a sword.
Fleury spoke to the media briefly Sunday morning and declined to say whether he approved Allan Walsh’s tweet that depicted the goalie being impaled by a sword with “DeBoer” inscribed on the blade.
Walsh deleted the tweet shortly before his videoconference call with media.
Coach Pete DeBoer relegated Fleury to backup duty during the Western Conference quarterfinal series against the Blackhawks, as Robin Lehner started four of the five games.
Fleury is 2-0 with a 2.50 goals-against average and .886 save percentage.
