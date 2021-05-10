Marc-Andre Fleury earns weekly honor from NHL

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury was named the NHL’s third star for the week ending May 9, the league announced Monday.

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) laughs while rejecting teammates shots during the warm-up period of an NHL game facing the St. Louis Blues at the T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 7, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fleury went 2-0 with a 1.48 goals-against average and .939 save percentage, and moved into sole possession of third place on the NHL’s all-time wins list.

He stopped 46 of the 49 shots he faced against Minnesota and St. Louis to extend his personal winning streak to eight games.

Fleury had 26 saves in a 3-2 overtime victory Wednesday against the Wild to surpass Roberto Luongo for third all time. Saturday against St. Louis, he turned aside 20 of 21 shots in a 4-1 victory.

Fleury, 36, has appeared in 35 games and is among the league leaders in wins (t-3rd; 25), shutouts (t-3rd; 5), goals-against average (7th; 2.04) and save percentage (7th; .927).

Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid was named the first star, and Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov earned second star.

