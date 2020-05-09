89°F
Golden Knights

Marc-Andre Fleury featured again in NHL’s Greatest Moment bracket

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 9, 2020 - 10:20 am
 

Can Marc-Andre Fleury have two plays reach the third round of the NHL’s “Greatest Moment of the Season … So Far” bracket?

The Golden Knights goaltender is up again Saturday, as Fleury moving into fifth place on the NHL wins list is pitted against the Winnipeg Jets’ victory over the Calgary Flames in the NHL Heritage Classic.

Fans can vote on Twitter and Instagram until 7 a.m. Pacific time Sunday.

Fleury reached 460 wins on Feb. 6 when the Knights defeated Florida 7-2 and passed Henrik Lundqvist of the New York Rangers for fifth on the NHL all-time list.

Fleury’s “Superman Save” advanced to the third round of the tournament with 52 percent of the vote over Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl becoming the first player to 100 points this season.

