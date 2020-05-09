Marc-Andre Fleury featured again in NHL’s Greatest Moment bracket

Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury is pitted against the Winnipeg Jets’ Heritage Classic victory in the NHL’s “Greatest Moments of the Season … So Far” bracket.

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a diving save in the third period during their NHL hockey game with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Can Marc-Andre Fleury have two plays reach the third round of the NHL’s “Greatest Moment of the Season … So Far” bracket?

The Golden Knights goaltender is up again Saturday, as Fleury moving into fifth place on the NHL wins list is pitted against the Winnipeg Jets’ victory over the Calgary Flames in the NHL Heritage Classic.

Fans can vote on Twitter and Instagram until 7 a.m. Pacific time Sunday.

Filip Forsberg's lacrosse-style goal advances! ✔️ Which are you taking today: Marc-Andre Fleury reaching 5th all-time in wins or the @NHLJets #HeritageClassic comeback? VOTE ⬇️ — NHL (@NHL) May 9, 2020

Fleury reached 460 wins on Feb. 6 when the Knights defeated Florida 7-2 and passed Henrik Lundqvist of the New York Rangers for fifth on the NHL all-time list.

Fleury’s “Superman Save” advanced to the third round of the tournament with 52 percent of the vote over Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl becoming the first player to 100 points this season.

