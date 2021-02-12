Marc-Andre Fleury finds success playing deeper for Golden Knights

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury is playing a little deeper in his crease this season, leading to one of the best starts of his NHL career.

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) eyes a shot on goal by Anaheim Ducks center Troy Terry (61) during the first period of an NHL game at the T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) on the ice after defending the net versus the Anaheim Ducks during the first period of an NHL game at the T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Anaheim Ducks left wing Max Comtois (53) scores as Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) looks down to it during the third period of an NHL game at the T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Anaheim Ducks left wing Max Comtois (53) scores as it gets behind Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the third period of an NHL game at the T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) deflects a puck during warm ups before the first period of an NHL game versus the Anaheim Ducks at the T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) looks up during warm ups before the first period of an NHL game versus the Anaheim Ducks at the T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Marc-Andre Fleury has brought his game forward by backing it off.

The Golden Knights goaltender admitted after a 1-0 loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena that he’s playing deeper in his crease compared to previous seasons. The subtle tweak has propelled the 36-year-old to one of the best starts of his 17-year NHL career.

“(I’m) trying to challenge a little less on the shooters so I got maybe another chance on the passes across,” Fleury said. “Sometimes it gives me a little more time to react on shots from the wings. Just a little adjustment. Nothing major, but still something that I think has been helping.”

Fleury has always played a little higher up in the crease compared to other goalies because his athleticism and instincts allowed him to cover enough ground to stop pucks. He was at the top of his crease when he made his leaping save on Toronto Maple Leafs center Nic Petan last season, one of the best of his career.

Marc-Andre Fleury turned aside 31 shots, including this highlight-reel save, to become the seventh goaltender in NHL history to win 450 games. #NHLStats https://t.co/0HEsCof6iU pic.twitter.com/aRuiwpCrMO — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 20, 2019

Fleury still decided to make the change this season. He wasn’t at his best last season. His save percentage (.905) and goals-against average (2.77) were below his career averages. A few adjustments were needed to recapture his All-Star form.

He’s found it, at least through six games. Fleury is 5-1-0 with a .929 save percentage and 1.68 goals-against average. His five-game winning streak was the third-longest season-opening streak of his career.

It wasn’t his fault that it ended, either, because he stopped 27 of 28 shots in the loss. He also made a highlight-reel save on forward Isac Lundestrom with his arm on the goal line, another sign that playing back a little is paying off.

Now that Marc-Andre Fleury save is PURE GOLD! pic.twitter.com/sXVZBwLDbi — NHL (@NHL) February 12, 2021

“He’s played great all year,” right wing Reilly Smith said. “Upsetting that we weren’t able to pick up two points after he bailed us out a lot.”

Here’s three takeaways from the loss:

1. Offensive woes

Thursday was the 10th time the Knights were shut out in their history and the fifth at home.

Their 21 shots on goal were tied for their fewest in a game at T-Mobile. Their 14 scoring chances in all situations were their fewest ever at home. Their four high-danger scoring chances in all situations were tied for their fewest ever at T-Mobile.

“We just weren’t really feeling it offensively,” captain Mark Stone said. “We were just giving pucks away. Every time we get (past) the red (line), we were slapping it in. No forecheck.”

2. Pietrangelo returns

Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo played his first game since Jan. 26 after spending time in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols. He first appeared on the league’s list Jan. 28.

Pietrangelo wasn’t with the Knights again until he participated in their optional morning skate Tuesday. He played a team-high 26:28 Thursday and had two shots on goal.

“It was a long 10 days, but it’s nice to kind of get back in the mix here and get playing again,” Pietrangelo said. “It’s not very fun when you’re sitting out.”

3. Holden hits 500

Knights defenseman Nick Holden played in his 500th NHL game. The 33-year-old had signs from his children decorating the glass during warmups.

Holden is the seventh Knights player to appear in that many games. The others are Fleury (853), left wing Max Pacioretty (774), Pietrangelo (766), right wing Ryan Reaves (660), defenseman Alec Martinez (618) and Smith (588).

