Marc-Andre Fleury gets start over Robin Lehner

Marc-Andre Fleury will start at goaltender for the Golden Knights on Wednesday against Edmonton at T-Mobile Arena while new acquisition Robin Lehner gets up to speed.

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) reacts after getting scored on by the Florida Panthers during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Marc-Andre Fleury will start at goaltender for the Golden Knights on Wednesday night against the Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena while new acquisition Robin Lehner gets up to speed, coach Pete DeBoer said.

DeBoer said it was an “easy decision” to go with Fleury over Lehner. Fleury is 4-0 in his last four starts, and Lehner is still adjusting after being acquired in a Monday trade with Chicago.

“(Fleury’s) been playing great,” DeBoer said. “It gives Robin time to get here and get (acclimated) and get a couple practices in. He’ll get a start here real soon.”

Fleury and Lehner could push each other over the Knights’ final 18 games. Despite Fleury’s winning streak, he’s not having one of his better seasons. His .906 save percentage and 2.79 goals-against average are below his career norms.

Lehner finished third in the Vezina Trophy voting last season and has a .918 save percentage. Lehner, last year’s Masterton Trophy winner who has been open about his battles with mental illness and drug and alcohol addiction, gives the Knights some competition in net.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.