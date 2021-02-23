Marc-Andre Fleury, Golden Knights blank Avalanche in finale
Alex Tuch maximized his move to the top line with two goals, and Marc-Andre Fleury recorded his third shutout to help the Golden Knights defeat the Colorado Avalanche 3-0 on Monday at Ball Arena in Denver.
The Knights earned a split of the four-game series and showed the blueprint for how to play against the speedy Avalanche.
Jonathan Marchessault also scored as part of a three-goal second period for the Knights, who won for the first time in franchise history in Denver (1-3-1). William Karlsson added two assists.
The Knights (11-4-1, 23 points) leaped over St. Louis for first place in the West Division and are four points ahead of Colorado.
Fleury, who blanked the Avalanche in the opener of the series Feb. 14, made his seventh straight start and finished with 34 saves.
He matched Anaheim’s John Gibson and Semyon Varlamov of the New York Islanders for the league lead in shutouts. It was the 64th of his career, moving Fleury into a tie with Henrik Lundqvist for 16th all time.
