Marc-Andre Fleury, Golden Knights blank Avalanche in series finale

Alex Tuch scored two goals, and Marc-Andre Fleury recorded his third shutout to help the Golden Knights defeat the Colorado Avalanche 3-0 on Monday in Denver.

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch, back center, celebrates his goal with right wing Mark Stone, back left, and defenseman Shea Theodore, back right, as Colorado Avalanche defenseman Bowen Byram, front, heads back to the team box in the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, back, makes a stick save of a shot by Colorado Avalanche center Tyson Jost in the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith, right, passes the puck as Colorado Avalanche defenseman Ryan Graves covers in the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson, right, reaches out to control the puck as Colorado Avalanche left wing Andre Burakovsky defends in the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Bowen Byram, left, fights for control of the puck with Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson in the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Vegas Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy, front, drives past Colorado Avalanche left wing Brandon Saad in the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado Avalanche right wing Joonas Donskoi, center, drives between Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson, left, and defenseman Alec Martinez to shoot the puck in the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

From left, Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury deflects a shot as defenseman Zach Whitecloud, Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog and Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez look on in the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog, back, right, fights for position in front of the crease with Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud, back left, as center Nicolas Roy skates in to help to defend in the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Vegas Golden Knights center Cody Glass, front right, picks up the puck as Colorado Avalanche left wing Brandon Saad, front left, and center Nazem Kadri defend in the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer, front, reacts after giving up a goal to Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault, back right, who celebrates with center Nicolas Roy in the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Vegas Golden Knights head coach Peter DeBoer, back, pulls down his mask to talk to his players in the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer grabs his water bottle after giving up a goal to Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch in the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch, back, reacts after scoring a goal against the Colorado Avalanche in the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The Knights earned a split of the four-game series and showed the blueprint for how to play against the speedy Avalanche.

The Knights earned a split of the four-game series and showed the blueprint for how to play against the speedy Avalanche.

Jonathan Marchessault also scored as part of a three-goal second period for the Knights, who won for the first time in franchise history in Denver (1-3-1). William Karlsson added two assists.

The Knights (11-4-1, 23 points) leaped over St. Louis for first place in the West Division and are four points ahead of Colorado.

Fleury, who blanked the Avalanche in the opener of the series Feb. 14, made his seventh straight start and finished with 34 saves.

He matched Anaheim’s John Gibson and Semyon Varlamov of the New York Islanders for the league lead in shutouts. It was the 64th of his career, moving Fleury into a tie with Henrik Lundqvist for 16th all time.

