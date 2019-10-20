70°F
Marc-Andre Fleury, Golden Knights blank Penguins, 3-0

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 19, 2019 - 6:41 pm
 

PITTSBURGH — Marc-Andre Fleury made 29 saves to shut down his former team Saturday, and the Golden Knights snagged a 3-0 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena.

The win was the 445th of Fleury’s career, moving him into a tie with Terry Sawchuk for seventh on the all-time list. He also tied Clint Benedict for 20th all time with his 57th career shutout.

It was the 100th regular-season win in Knights franchise history (100-59-14). Only the 1917-18 original Ottawa Senators (165 GP) reached the plateau in fewer games.

Paul Stastny scored on a second-period power play off an assist from rookie Cody Glass. William Karlsson and Mark Stone added empty-net goals as the Knights ended Pittsburgh’s five-game winning streak.

