Marc-Andre Fleury, Golden Knights blank Penguins, 3-0

Marc-Andre Fleury made 29 saves to shut down his former team Saturday, and the Golden Knights snagged a 3-0 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena.

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29), Jon Merrill (15) and Nick Holden (22) scramble for the puck as Pittsburgh Penguins' Teddy Blueger (53) and Zach Aston-Reese (46| watch it during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Vegas Golden Knights' Jon Merrill (15) checks Pittsburgh Penguins' Joseph Blandisi (36) into the boards during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Vegas Golden Knights' Paul Stastny, center, celebrates after scoring as Pittsburgh Penguins' Sam Lafferty (37) skates to the bench during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Pittsburgh Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese, bottom left, slides past Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) as his stick hits Fleury during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Pittsburgh. Aston-Reese was penalized for goaltender interference. Golden Knights' Jon Merrill (15) looks on. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Vegas Golden Knights' William Carrier (28) falls to the ice after a check by Pittsburgh Penguins' Joseph Blandisi (36) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) takes the puck past Vegas Golden Knights' Reilly Smith (19) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) twists out of the way as Pittsburgh Penguins' Patric Hornqvist slides under him through the goal crease during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) twists out of the way as Pittsburgh Penguins' Patric Hornqvist slides under him through the goal crease during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

PITTSBURGH — Marc-Andre Fleury made 29 saves to shut down his former team Saturday, and the Golden Knights snagged a 3-0 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena.

The win was the 445th of Fleury’s career, moving him into a tie with Terry Sawchuk for seventh on the all-time list. He also tied Clint Benedict for 20th all time with his 57th career shutout.

It was the 100th regular-season win in Knights franchise history (100-59-14). Only the 1917-18 original Ottawa Senators (165 GP) reached the plateau in fewer games.

Paul Stastny scored on a second-period power play off an assist from rookie Cody Glass. William Karlsson and Mark Stone added empty-net goals as the Knights ended Pittsburgh’s five-game winning streak.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.