Marc-Andre Fleury, Golden Knights blank Penguins, 3-0
Marc-Andre Fleury made 29 saves to shut down his former team Saturday, and the Golden Knights snagged a 3-0 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena.
The win was the 445th of Fleury’s career, moving him into a tie with Terry Sawchuk for seventh on the all-time list. He also tied Clint Benedict for 20th all time with his 57th career shutout.
It was the 100th regular-season win in Knights franchise history (100-59-14). Only the 1917-18 original Ottawa Senators (165 GP) reached the plateau in fewer games.
Paul Stastny scored on a second-period power play off an assist from rookie Cody Glass. William Karlsson and Mark Stone added empty-net goals as the Knights ended Pittsburgh’s five-game winning streak.
