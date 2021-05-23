Marc-Andre Fleury, Golden Knights take charge of series

Marc-Andre Fleury earned his 16th career postseason shutout, leading the Golden Knights to a win over the Minnesota Wild and 3-1 lead in the first-round series.

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) scores a goal against Minnesota Wild goaltender Cam Talbot (33) in the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, May 22, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) is hit by Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, May 22, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) plays behind the net against Minnesota Wild center Nico Sturm (7) in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, May 22, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

Vegas Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) celebrates his goal with Keegan Kolesar (55) in the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild, Saturday, May 22, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

Minnesota Wild left wing Jordan Greenway (18) shoots against Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29), defenseman Shea Theodore (27) and right wing Mark Stone (61) in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, May 22, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) breaks away from Minnesota Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon (46) to score a short-handed goal in the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, May 22, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) with defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) after scoring a goal against Minnesota Wild goaltender Cam Talbot (33) in the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, May 22, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

Minnesota Wild left wing Jordan Greenway (18) hits Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) in the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, May 22, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Marc-Andre Fleury earned his 16th career postseason shutout, leading the Golden Knights to a 4-0 win over Minnesota on Saturday in Game 4 of the West Division first-round playoffs at Xcel Energy Center.

The Knights lead the best-of-seven series 3-1 and can eliminate the Wild in Game 5 on Monday at T-Mobile Arena.

Fleury tied Curtis Joseph for third place on the all-time list for postseason shutouts.

Alex Tuch and Mark Stone scored in the second for the Knights, who killed off a four-minute penalty to Zach Whitecloud in the period.

The Knights hadn’t won in regulation at Minnesota in eight tries before sweeping the two playoff games. The Wild were 21-5-2 at home during the regular season, tied for the third-most home wins in the league.

Nicolas Roy netted his second career playoff goal midway through the first period, and the Knights successfully challenged for goaltender interference to nullify Joel Eriksson Ek’s apparent tying goal 19 seconds later. Roy added an empty-net goal in the third.

