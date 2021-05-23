Marc-Andre Fleury, Golden Knights take charge of series
Marc-Andre Fleury earned his 16th career postseason shutout, leading the Golden Knights to a win over the Minnesota Wild and 3-1 lead in the first-round series.
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Marc-Andre Fleury earned his 16th career postseason shutout, leading the Golden Knights to a 4-0 win over Minnesota on Saturday in Game 4 of the West Division first-round playoffs at Xcel Energy Center.
The Knights lead the best-of-seven series 3-1 and can eliminate the Wild in Game 5 on Monday at T-Mobile Arena.
Fleury tied Curtis Joseph for third place on the all-time list for postseason shutouts.
Alex Tuch and Mark Stone scored in the second for the Knights, who killed off a four-minute penalty to Zach Whitecloud in the period.
The Knights hadn’t won in regulation at Minnesota in eight tries before sweeping the two playoff games. The Wild were 21-5-2 at home during the regular season, tied for the third-most home wins in the league.
Nicolas Roy netted his second career playoff goal midway through the first period, and the Knights successfully challenged for goaltender interference to nullify Joel Eriksson Ek’s apparent tying goal 19 seconds later. Roy added an empty-net goal in the third.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Golden Knights vs. Wild
Knights lead series 3-1
Game 1: Wild 1, Knights 0 (OT)
Game 2: Knights 3, Wild 1
Game 3: Knights 5, Wild 2
Game 4: Knights 4, Minnesota 0
Game 5: at Knights, 7:30 p.m., Monday (AT&T SportsNet)
x-Game 6: at Minnesota, Wednesday
x-Game 7: at Knights, Friday
x-if necessary