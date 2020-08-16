Marc-Andre Fleury guides Golden Knights to victory in Game 3
Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury made his first start of the series and helped the Golden Knights to a 2-1 victory over the Blackhawks on Saturday.
The Knights hold a 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven series, which continues Sunday at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.
Fleury, wearing his gold pad setup, earned his 80th career postseason victory to tie Hall of Famer Ken Dryden for sixth all time.
Left wing Max Pacioretty returned to the lineup after being ruled “unfit to play” for Game 2, and forward Patrick Brown scored in his postseason debut to give the Knights a 2-0 lead in the second period.
William Karlsson opened the scoring with a short-handed goal at 4:12 of the first period.
Forwards Tomas Nosek and Paul Stastny were scratched and listed as “unfit to play.”
