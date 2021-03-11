Marc-Andre Fleury included on NHL’s COVID-19 absences list
Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury was on the NHL’s list of those unable to practice or play because of COVID-19 protocols Thursday.
Fleury played in the Knights’ 4-3 loss at the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday. He is having one of the best years of his career with a 12-5 record, .938 save percentage and 1.73 goals-against average.
The Knights were not scheduled to practice Thursday. They play at St. Louis on Friday and Saturday.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
