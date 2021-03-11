Marc-Andre Fleury included on NHL’s COVID-19 absences list

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury was on the NHL’s list of those unable to practice or play because of COVID-19 protocols Thursday.

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) save a shot on goal from Wild left wing Kevin Fiala (22) during the second period of their NHL hockey game on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Fleury played in the Knights’ 4-3 loss at the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday. He is having one of the best years of his career with a 12-5 record, .938 save percentage and 1.73 goals-against average.

The Knights were not scheduled to practice Thursday. They play at St. Louis on Friday and Saturday.

