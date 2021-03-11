Marc-Andre Fleury included on NHL’s COVID absences list

It was not immediately known how long Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury will be unavailable to practice, travel or play in games because of COVID protocols.

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) save a shot on goal from Wild left wing Kevin Fiala (22) during the second period of their NHL hockey game on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Marc-Andre Fleury’s surprising season took another unexpected twist Thursday.

The Golden Knights goaltender was included on the NHL’s list of COVID protocol-related absences a day before the start of a back to back at second-place St. Louis.

It was not immediately known how long Fleury will be unavailable to practice, travel or play in games because of coronavirus protocols. Neither the Knights nor the NHL is providing additional comments.

The Knights had an off day Thursday.

A protocol-related absence can result from several factors and does not automatically indicate a confirmed positive test. Players also can be included for an unconfirmed positive, if they experience COVID-19 symptoms or to quarantine as a high-risk close contact.

The Silver Knights’ American Hockey League game was postponed Monday because of COVID protocols, and the team announced Wednesday it experienced a false positive.

Fleury was the only Knights player included on the COVID list Thursday, and no one from the Minnesota Wild was added after the teams completed a two-game series Wednesday.

It is not clear whether the series against St. Louis at Enterprise Center is in jeopardy as a result of Fleury’s absence.

Last month, forward Tomas Nosek was pulled during the second-period intermission when his test results returned positive, and the Knights did not miss any games. However, their game scheduled for Feb. 25 at San Jose was postponed when Sharks forward Tomas Hertl was added to the NHL COVID protocol absence list.

The Knights and Blues already had one game postponed Jan. 28 when three members of the Knights’ coaching staff and two players, including defenseman Alex Pietrangelo, entered COVID protocol. That game has yet to be made up.

Fleury started Wednesday’s 4-3 loss at Minnesota and was pulled with 11:39 remaining. Coach Pete DeBoer said afterward he wanted to get Fleury additional rest ahead of the back to back against the Blues, who are one point behind the Knights in the West Division standings.

Fleury is having a bounce-back season at age 36, posting a 12-5 record. He leads the league in goals-against average (1.73), save percentage (.938) and shutouts (four) among goalies with at least 10 appearances entering Thursday.

Logan Thompson made his NHL debut Wednesday in relief of Fleury and is the only other goalie on the active roster. Oscar Dansk, who got the victory March 5 against San Jose, is listed on the Silver Knights’ roster after he was reassigned to the AHL on Wednesday.

Goalie Robin Lehner remains on long-term injured reserve and is on a conditioning loan with the Silver Knights.

