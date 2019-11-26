Marc-Andre Fleury leaves Golden Knights because of family illness

Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury left the Golden Knights on Tuesday for his native Quebec because of an illness in his family. The team called up Garret Sparks from Chicago.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury left the Golden Knights’ road trip Tuesday for his native Quebec because of an illness in his family, a team spokesperson said.

Goaltender Garret Sparks was called up from the American Hockey League’s Chicago Wolves on “an emergency basis” Tuesday in Fleury’s absence. The Knights play the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Wednesday.

Fleury is off to a strong start to his third season with the Knights. He is 11-6-2 with a .919 save percentage and 2.54 goals-against average. He made one of the saves of his career Nov. 19 against the Toronto Maple Leafs, diving back from the top of the crease to make a glove save on Nic Petan in a 4-2 win for the Knights.

His team, however, has struggled without him. The Knights are 0-5-2 in games not started by Fleury. Primary backup Malcolm Subban is 0-4-2 with a 3.55 goals-against average and .883 save percentage. He started the Knights’ previous game on the trip against the Dallas Stars on Monday and allowed four goals in 28 shots.

Sparks, acquired from the Maple Leafs this offseason, has appeared in one game. He relieved Fleury on Oct. 25 against the Colorado Avalanche during a 6-1 loss. Sparks allowed two goals in 14 shots in 27:24.

He has a 2.45 goals-against average and .927 save percentage in 12 games for the Wolves.

