Marc-Andre Fleury makes special delivery to Golden Knights fan

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury looks on during an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) grabs to center Nicolas Roy (10) as goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) looks on during a team practice at City National Arena in Las Vegas, on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Allan Walsh posted another tweet about his client, goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, but this time it won’t be the major subject of a Golden Knights news conference.

Walsh tweeted a photo Thursday of Fleury dropping off an autographed jersey of himself at someone’s front door rather than having a runner handle the task. The lucky recipient had won the item in a COVID-19 fundraiser.

A fan in Vegas won an autographed Marc-Andre Fleury jersey in a Covid relief fundraiser. What does Flower say? “It’s only 20 minutes out of my way, I’ll go drop it off personally.” Always answer your door, you never know who’s ringing! #FlowerPower pic.twitter.com/tcr58dCoHg — Allan Walsh (@walsha) February 4, 2021

Fleury, wearing dress pants, a white shirt and a tie, rang the doorbell and stepped back to practice social distancing while waiting to say hello to whoever lives at the home. He stood for about 20 seconds for someone to answer and then left.

The resident, who goes by the Twitter handle @meglynnm, posted that she didn’t open the door because she didn’t recognize Fleury, who was wearing a mask.

“Sorry Fleury!!” she tweeted, adding #facepalm and #imanidiot.

That feeling when Marc-Andre Fleury personally delivers a signed jersey to your house but you don’t recognize him in a mask (thanks COVID) and don’t answer the door. Sorry Fleury!! #facepalm #imanidiot pic.twitter.com/yNS7R2n68d — megan m (@meglynnm) January 19, 2021

This video is much more uplifting than the picture Walsh tweeted during the playoffs last August of Fleury being stabbed in the back by Knights coach Pete DeBoer. Fleury’s fans felt the sting as well, many siding with him in his battle with Robin Lehner for starting goaltender. This video is a reminder of why Fleury remains so popular with Knights backers.

