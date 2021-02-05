62°F
Golden Knights

Marc-Andre Fleury makes special delivery to Golden Knights fan

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 4, 2021 - 4:06 pm
 
Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury looks on during an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Aren ...
Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury looks on during an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) grabs to center Nicolas Roy (10) as goaltende ...
Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) grabs to center Nicolas Roy (10) as goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) looks on during a team practice at City National Arena in Las Vegas, on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Allan Walsh posted another tweet about his client, goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, but this time it won’t be the major subject of a Golden Knights news conference.

Walsh tweeted a photo Thursday of Fleury dropping off an autographed jersey of himself at someone’s front door rather than having a runner handle the task. The lucky recipient had won the item in a COVID-19 fundraiser.

Fleury, wearing dress pants, a white shirt and a tie, rang the doorbell and stepped back to practice social distancing while waiting to say hello to whoever lives at the home. He stood for about 20 seconds for someone to answer and then left.

The resident, who goes by the Twitter handle @meglynnm, posted that she didn’t open the door because she didn’t recognize Fleury, who was wearing a mask.

“Sorry Fleury!!” she tweeted, adding #facepalm and #imanidiot.

This video is much more uplifting than the picture Walsh tweeted during the playoffs last August of Fleury being stabbed in the back by Knights coach Pete DeBoer. Fleury’s fans felt the sting as well, many siding with him in his battle with Robin Lehner for starting goaltender. This video is a reminder of why Fleury remains so popular with Knights backers.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

