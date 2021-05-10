Marc-Andre Fleury named Golden Knights’ nominee for Masterton Trophy
Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury was nominated for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy on Monday.
Marc-Andre Fleury followed one of the most difficult seasons of his career with one of his best.
For that, the Golden Knights goalie is an ideal candidate for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy.
Fleury was nominated Monday for the award, which goes to “the National Hockey League player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey,” by the Las Vegas chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers Association.
This is the first time Fleury has been up for the Masterton Trophy during his four seasons with the Knights. He was the Penguins nominee for 2016-2017 in his final season in Pittsburgh.
The three finalists from the 31 nominees will be announced at a later date, and the winner will be revealed with the other NHL awards.
“It’s an honor to be chosen by our local PHWA chapter as a Masterton Trophy nominee,” Fleury said. “Everyone has been through a lot during COVID and that has certainly created some challenges that all players have had to persevere through this season. I’m humbled to represent Vegas and be included with the rest of the nominees.”
Fleury endured personal tragedy last season when his father, Andre, died Nov. 27, 2019. His play suffered, as well, and Fleury finished the regular season with his lowest save percentage (.905) in a decade to go with a modest 2.77 goals-against average.
In the postseason, Fleury played sparingly behind Robin Lehner during the run to the Western Conference Final, and the Knights looked to trade the three-time Stanley Cup champion during the offseason.
But Fleury remained with the team and is a leading candidate for the Vezina Trophy at age 36. He shouldered the load when Lehner was sidelined with a concussion for more than a month and helped put the Knights in position to clinch the West Division title and Presidents’ Trophy.
Fleury, who recently moved into third place on the NHL’s all-time wins list, trails only Tampa Bay’s Andrei Vasilevskiy and Colorado’s Philipp Grubauer for the league lead in victories with 25.
His save percentage of .927 is tied for third with Nashville’s Juuse Saros among goalies with more than 20 appearances, while Fleury’s 2.04 goals-against average ranks fourth.
Defenseman Shea Theodore was the Knights’ nominee in 2020 after he recovered from testicular cancer but was not one of the three finalists.
Lehner won the Masterton Trophy in 2019 with the New York Islanders and delivered a powerful speech describing his struggles with mental health and substance abuse.
Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy nominees
Anaheim Ducks: David Backes
Arizona Coyotes: Phil Kessel
Boston Bruins: Kevan Miller
Buffalo Sabres: Dustin Tokarski
Calgary Flames: Milan Lucic
Carolina Hurricanes: Jordan Staal
Colorado Avalanche: Valeri Nichushkin
Columbus Blue Jackets: Zac Dalpe
Chicago Blackhawks: Andrew Shaw
Dallas Stars: Roope Hintz
Detroit Red Wings: Danny DeKeyser
Edmonton Oilers: Mike Smith
Florida Panthers: Chris Driedger
Los Angeles Kings: Matt Roy
Minnesota Wild: Matt Dumba
Montreal Canadiens: Corey Perry
Nashville Predators: Pekka Rinne
New Jersey Devils: Scott Wedgewood
New York Islanders: Casey Cizikas
New York Rangers: Colin Blackwell
Ottawa Senators: Nick Paul
Philadelphia Flyers: Oskar Lindblom
Pittsburgh Penguins: Casey DeSmith
St. Louis Blues: Vladimir Tarasenko
San Jose Sharks: Patrick Marleau
Tampa Bay Lightning: Steven Stamkos
Toronto Maple Leafs: Jack Campbell
Vancouver Canucks: Tyler Motte
Vegas Golden Knights: Marc-Andre Fleury
Washington Capitals: Zdeno Chara
Winnipeg Jets: Eric Comrie