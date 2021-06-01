Marc-Andre Fleury named Vezina Trophy finalist for first time

Marc-Andre Fleury’s career season for the Golden Knights has put him in the conversation for the NHL’s best goaltender award.

Vegas Golden Knights' goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) congratulates teammate Mark Stone (61) after he scored against the Minnesota Wild during the third period in Game 3 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series Thursday, May 20, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. Vegas won 5-2. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury was named a Vezina Trophy finalist Tuesday for the first time in his career.

Fleury, 36, put together a remarkable season and won the Jennings Trophy with teammate Robin Lehner for allowing the fewest goals in the NHL.

Fleury set career bests in save percentage (.928) and goals-against average (1.98). Both marks ranked fourth in the NHL among goaltenders with at least 10 starts. He also was third in the league in wins (26) and shutouts (six).

Fleury will learn if he won the award, which is voted on by the league’s general managers, sometime during the Stanley Cup semifinals or final. The NHL has not announced an exact date or time.

Colorado’s Philipp Grubauer and Tampa Bay’s Andrei Vasilevskiy were the other finalists.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.