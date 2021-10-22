Marc-Andre Fleury off to slow start with Blackhawks

Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, the most popular player in the Golden Knights’ brief history, is finding life tough with his new team, the Chicago Blackhawks.

Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) plays in an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

As Golden Knights fans ponder whether their injury-ravaged team will get it together this season for a Stanley Cup run, they can at least share in the misery the most popular player in team history is experiencing.

Marc-Andre Fleury isn’t playing up to his Vezina Trophy standards with the Chicago Blackhawks, who are 0-4-1. Fleury is splitting time at goalie with Kevin Lankinen. Coach Jeremy Colliton, according to the Chicago Sun-Times, compared the situation to when Corey Crawford shared the net with Robin Lehner in the 2019-20 season.

Of course, Lehner becoming the Knights’ starting goalie is the reason Fleury is in the Midwest and no longer Summerlin.

In three starts, Fleury has given up a 5.63 goals against average with a save percentage of .840. Lankinen, who was the goalie when the Blackhawks picked up their only point this season, has averages of 2.91 and .884.

The sample size is small, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t at least some level of concern in Chicago, where fans booed the Blackhawks off the ice the past two games.

They are only slightly less popular these days than Aaron Rodgers.

So Fleury, who turns 37 on Nov. 28, hasn’t been great, but he is far from the Blackhawks’ only problem.

He was last made available to the Chicago media Oct. 15 after playing against his first team, the Pittsburgh Penguins, so Fleury’s current thoughts on the Blackhawks is unknown. One, though, can only imagine.

