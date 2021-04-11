Marc-Andre Fleury reaches milestone in Golden Knights’ win

Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury moved into a tie for fourth place on the NHL’s all-time wins list and shut out the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday at T-Mobile Arena.

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) defends the net in front of Arizona Coyotes' Jason Demers (55) during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 11, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) and forward Reilly Smith (19) defend the net as a puck passes by during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 11, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty (67) skates with the puck between Arizona Coyotes' Derick Brassard (16) and Oliver Ekman-Larsson (23) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 11, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek (92) and Arizona Coyotes' Derick Brassard (16) fight for the puck during a faceoff in the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 11, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Arizona Coyotes' Michael Bunting (58) skates with the puck under pressure from Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty (67) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 11, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague (14) watches the action from the penalty box during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 11, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty (67) moves the puck under pressure from Arizona Coyotes' Jason Demers (55) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 11, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo (7) skates with the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 11, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights' Reilly Smith (19) passes the puck under pressure from Arizona Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz (8) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 11, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson (20) gets tripped up as Arizona Coyotes' Derick Brassard (16) skates with the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 11, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Arizona Coyotes goaltender Adin Hill (31) stops the puck in front of Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault (81) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 11, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek (92) skates with the puck under pressure from Arizona Coyotes' Alex Goligoski (33) as goaltender Adin Hill (31) looks on during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 11, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Arizona Coyotes goaltender Adin Hill (31) reaches out to stop the puck in front of Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson (20) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 11, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault (81) skates with the puck in front of Arizona Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz (8) during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 11, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek (92) celebrates after scoring against Arizona Coyotes goaltender Adin Hill (31) during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 11, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek (92) celebrates after scoring against the Arizona Coyotes during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 11, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Arizona Coyotes during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 11, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek (92) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Arizona Coyotes during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 11, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights mascot Chance and the Golden Kngihts celebrate after a goal by Tomas Nosek, not pictured, during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 11, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights fans celebrate a goal by Tomas Nosek, not pictured, against the Arizona Coyotes during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 11, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights head coach Pete DeBoer talks with his team during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 11, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Golden Knights get into an altercation with the Arizona Coyotes during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 11, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights' Alec Martinez (23) celebrates with goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) after a shutout win over the Arizona Coyotes in an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 11, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek (92) celebrates with goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) after a shutout win over the Arizona Coyotes in an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 11, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Golden Knights celebrate after a shutout win over the Arizona Coyotes in an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 11, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Marc-Andre Fleury’s goal support has dried up in recent weeks, and he didn’t get much help in that area Sunday, either.

This time, he made it stand up.

Fleury blanked the Arizona Coyotes 1-0 at T-Mobile Arena to move into a tie for fourth place on the NHL’s all-time wins list.

Tomas Nosek scored with 9:22 remaining to help the second-place Knights (27-11-2, 56 points) sweep the two-game series from the Coyotes and move five points ahead of Minnesota in the West Division.

“The last few games have been hard,” Fleury said. “It gets frustrating, for sure. Maybe we weren’t scoring as much as we used to in those games, too, but I didn’t make the key saves to keep us in and get us those wins.

“Tonight was a different style game, less shots. A little harder mentally, but it still feels nice to get the win at the end.”

After combining for 11 goals in the series opener, Sunday was a tight-checking, physical game that nearly bubbled over at various points.

Knights forward Ryan Reaves knocked Coyotes defenseman Jordan Gross out of the game with a thunderous hit in the first period that Arizona thought should have been penalized. The Knights took exception to a low hit by Arizona’s Conor Garland on Mark Stone late in the third period, and the teams exchanged words after the final buzzer sounded.

“It was a little chippy,” left wing Jonathan Marchessault said.

Fleury snapped a personal three-game losing streak and earned his 484th career victory, tying Ed Belfour for fourth in NHL history.

He matched Colorado’s Philipp Grubauer for the league lead with his fifth shutout and moved into a tie with Patrick Roy for 15th all time with his 66th career shutout.

Fleury faced 14 shots on goal, the fewest the Knights have allowed in a game in franchise history. He improved to 18-10 with a 2.09 goals-against average and .925 save percentage.

“Our team played really solid defensively all game long,” Fleury said. “Their best chances maybe came early when they had that power play. Other than that, I thought we shut them down. It got lonely sometimes back there by myself.”

The Knights produced nine goals in Fleury’s previous six starts, and that inconsistency on offense could lead general manager Kelly McCrimmon to make a move before Monday’s trade deadline.

Coyotes goaltender Adin Hill bounced back from getting pulled Friday and finished with 28 stops. The Knights hit the post or crossbar four times, including twice by Max Pacioretty in the first period, before breaking through midway through the third.

Pacioretty, who was sent headfirst into the boards on the previous shift, took out his frustrations with a hard check on Arizona defenseman Jakob Chychrun in the corner to free the puck. Marchessault found Nosek streaking down the slot, and he buried his seventh goal, one shy of his career high.

Nosek celebrated by blowing a kiss to his wife and first-born son, who were among the announced crowd of 3,950.

“I had a highway to the net, and there was a (defenseman) standing in front of me. I just tried to not hit him,” Nosek said.

Defenseman Zach Whitecloud rejoined the Knights’ lineup after missing the past five games with an upper-body injury, but forward Keegan Kolesar left in the second period with a hip injury, according to coach Pete DeBoer. Reaves also was injured in the third period.

“I thought our desperation level matched theirs,” DeBoer said. “We played with some grit when we needed to and some skill when we needed to.”

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.