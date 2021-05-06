Marc-Andre Fleury reaches milestone in Golden Knights’ win

Marc-Andre Fleury won his 490th game, giving him the third-most all time in the Golden Knights’ overtime victory at the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday night.

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury moved into third on the NHL's all-time wins list when the team took a victory over the Wild on Wednesday. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) blocks a shot by Minnesota Wild left wing Jordan Greenway (18) while Golden Knights' Shea Theodore (27) defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) controls the puck as Minnesota Wild center Joel Eriksson Ek (14) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) stops a shot by Minnesota Wild left wing Marcus Foligno (17) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

Minnesota Wild goaltender Cam Talbot (33) makes a stop on Vegas Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) as Minnesota Wild center Victor Rask (49) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) brings the puck around the goal as Minnesota Wild's Ryan Suter (20) and goaltender Cam Talbot (33) defend during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) is congratulated by goaltender Robin Lehner after scoring against the Minnesota Wild during the second period during an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo scored in overtime, and the Golden Knights defeated the Minnesota Wild 3-2 at Xcel Energy Center on Wednesday.

Marc-Andre Fleury won his 490th game, giving him the third-most all time. Center Chandler Stephenson and right wing Reilly Smith also scored for the Knights, who improved to 2-6-0 all time in Minnesota.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.