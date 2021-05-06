Marc-Andre Fleury reaches milestone in Golden Knights’ win
Marc-Andre Fleury won his 490th game, giving him the third-most all time in the Golden Knights’ overtime victory at the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday night.
Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo scored in overtime, and the Golden Knights defeated the Minnesota Wild 3-2 at Xcel Energy Center on Wednesday.
Marc-Andre Fleury won his 490th game, giving him the third-most all time. Center Chandler Stephenson and right wing Reilly Smith also scored for the Knights, who improved to 2-6-0 all time in Minnesota.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
