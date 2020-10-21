Marc-Andre Fleury relieved he’s returning to Golden Knights

Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury endured a stressful few weeks waiting to find out whether he would be traded from the Golden Knights.

Marc-Andre Fleury sounded a bit worn down Wednesday morning, the result of a busy month with three young children deserving of his attention.

The events of this offseason also had an effect on the Golden Knights’ goaltender.

“I thought it was a stressful few weeks there,” Fleury said in a telephone interview with the Review-Journal.

Fleury’s name was mentioned prominently in trade rumors after the Knights were eliminated in the Western Conference Final, and most signs pointed to his departure.

Goalie Robin Lehner was signed to a five-year extension, and salary cap space was needed to pursue defenseman Alex Pietrangelo in free agency.

But the Knights ultimately decided to retain Fleury, who said he felt “relief” when it became clear he would return.

“I had three great seasons here. I’ve loved everything. My family loves it here. The thought of leaving to move them, that was tough,” Fleury said. “Obviously I have good friends here on the team and a great neighborhood that we made some friends outside the team, also.

“A lot goes into your thought when you have to move, especially with a family. I’m glad that I didn’t have to.”

