Marc-Andre Fleury returns to ice at Golden Knights training camp

Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury was a full participant in Friday’s practice at City National Arena after missing the first three days of training camp.

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during a team practice at City National Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Fleury missed the first three days of training camp for an undisclosed reason. Coach Pete DeBoer said Monday the 35-year-old was given a maintenance day and was not dealing with anything significant.

Fleury went 27-16-5 with a 2.77 goals-against average and .905 save percentage in 49 appearances this season.

The Knights play Arizona in an exhibition game July 30 at Edmonton before opening the round robin Aug. 3 against Dallas.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

