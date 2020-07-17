98°F
Marc-Andre Fleury returns to ice at Golden Knights training camp

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 17, 2020 - 10:18 am
 

Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury was a full participant in Friday’s practice at City National Arena.

Fleury missed the first three days of training camp for an undisclosed reason. Coach Pete DeBoer said Monday the 35-year-old was given a maintenance day and was not dealing with anything significant.

Fleury went 27-16-5 with a 2.77 goals-against average and .905 save percentage in 49 appearances this season.

The Knights play Arizona in an exhibition game July 30 at Edmonton before opening the round robin Aug. 3 against Dallas.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

