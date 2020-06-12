102°F
Golden Knights

Marc-Andre Fleury, Robin Lehner, Chance win NHL Fan Choice Awards

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 12, 2020 - 1:14 pm
 

Marc-Andre Fleury, Robin Lehner and even Golden Knights mascot Chance earned prizes in the NHL Fan Choice Awards on Friday.

Fleury won for best save, Lehner won for best follow on social media and Chance was named best mascot over Philadelphia’s Gritty. Ryan Reaves also took second in funniest player, and T-Mobile Arena finished second in best building to the Flyers’ Wells Fargo Center.

Expressive Mark Stone took fourth in GIF of the year.

Golden Knights' Gage Quinney (72) sends the puck past Florida Panthers' Aaron Ekblad (5) during ...
NHL training camps could begin July 10
By / RJ

The Golden Knights could start their mandatory training camp July 10 if the NHL and NHL Players Association are able to agree on health and safety protocols.