Marc-Andre Fleury, Robin Lehner, Chance win NHL Fan Choice Awards

Members of the Golden Knights organization picked up best save, best follow and best mascot att the NHL Fan Choice Awards on Friday.

Vegas Golden Knights mascot Chance, right, congratulates Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) after their 6-3 victory against Vancouver Canucks in Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Marc-Andre Fleury, Robin Lehner and even Golden Knights mascot Chance earned prizes in the NHL Fan Choice Awards on Friday.

Fleury won for best save, Lehner won for best follow on social media and Chance was named best mascot over Philadelphia’s Gritty. Ryan Reaves also took second in funniest player, and T-Mobile Arena finished second in best building to the Flyers’ Wells Fargo Center.

Expressive Mark Stone took fourth in GIF of the year.