Marc-Andre Fleury, Robin Lehner win NHL’s Jennings Trophy

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 12, 2021 - 8:45 pm
 
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, left, defends against a shot by San Jose Sharks center Patrick Marleau (12) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Wednesday, May 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Golden Knights goaltenders Marc-Andre Fleury and Robin Lehner secured the Jennings Trophy on Wednesday for allowing the fewest goals in the NHL season.

The Knights gave up 124 goals, four fewer than the second-place New York Islanders (128).

Fleury, who entered Wednesday with a 2.04 goals-against average and .927 save percentage, won the award for the first time. Lehner won the Jennings with the Islanders during the 2018-19 season when he was a Vezina Trophy finalist. He finished this season with a 2.29 goals-against average and .913 save percentage.

