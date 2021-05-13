Marc-Andre Fleury, Robin Lehner win NHL’s Jennings Trophy

Golden Knights goaltenders Marc-Andre Fleury and Robin Lehner secured the Jennings Trophy on Wednesday for allowing the fewest goals in the NHL season.

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, left, defends against a shot by San Jose Sharks center Patrick Marleau (12) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Wednesday, May 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

The Knights gave up 124 goals, four fewer than the second-place New York Islanders (128).

Fleury, who entered Wednesday with a 2.04 goals-against average and .927 save percentage, won the award for the first time. Lehner won the Jennings with the Islanders during the 2018-19 season when he was a Vezina Trophy finalist. He finished this season with a 2.29 goals-against average and .913 save percentage.

