Marc-Andre Fleury still alive in NHL top moments vote

Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury will have two chances to reach the quarterfinals of the NHL’s “Greatest Moment of the Season … So Far” bracket starting Wednesday.

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) dives to make a glove save against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

The first of his entrants will be part of the voting Wednesday, as the Golden Knights goalie’s “Superman Save” from Nov. 19 against the Toronto Maple Leafs is matched against the medical staffs of the Anaheim Ducks and St. Louis Blues, who were honored prior to the restart of their game March 11 at Honda Center.

Members of the medical staffs were credited with reviving Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester, who had a cardiac episode on the bench during the first period of a game Feb. 11.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson (@OEL23) honoring a young fan on #HockeyFightsCancer night is moving on! What's your pick between Marc-Andre Fleury's unreal glove save and the @AnaheimDucks medical staff being honored? VOTE ⬇️⬇️ — NHL (@NHL) May 20, 2020

Fans can vote on Twitter and Instagram until 7 a.m. Pacific time Thursday.

Fleury’s climb to fifth place on the NHL wins list will be pitted against Filip Forsberg’s lacrosse goal for Nashville Jan. 14 against Edmonton in Thursday’s vote.

