Golden Knights

Marc-Andre Fleury still alive in NHL top moments vote

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 20, 2020 - 11:11 am
 

Marc-Andre Fleury will have two chances to reach the quarterfinals of the NHL’s “Greatest Moment of the Season … So Far” bracket.

The first of his entrants will be part of the voting Wednesday, as the Golden Knights goalie’s “Superman Save” from Nov. 19 against the Toronto Maple Leafs is matched against the medical staffs of the Anaheim Ducks and St. Louis Blues, who were honored prior to the restart of their game March 11 at Honda Center.

Members of the medical staffs were credited with reviving Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester, who had a cardiac episode on the bench during the first period of a game Feb. 11.

Fans can vote on Twitter and Instagram until 7 a.m. Pacific time Thursday.

Fleury’s climb to fifth place on the NHL wins list will be pitted against Filip Forsberg’s lacrosse goal for Nashville Jan. 14 against Edmonton in Thursday’s vote.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

