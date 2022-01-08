Marc-Andre Fleury stops Golden Knights in emotional return

Marc-Andre Fleury stopped all but one shot in his return to T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, and the Golden Knights lost to the Chicago Blackhawks.

Golden Knights winger Jonathan Marchessault skated past the crease during a break in the action early in the third period, buzzing the tower of the opposing goalie.

But that little ploy wasn’t enough to distract a motivated Marc-Andre Fleury on Saturday.

The Blackhawks goalie made 30 stops in his return to T-Mobile Arena and handed the Golden Knights a 2-1 loss in front of an announced crowd of 18,367.

“He’s a guy that definitely deserves it,” Knights alternate captain Reilly Smith said. “I think those things are important. I think they do a good job welcoming back former players. I think he made some big saves and he helped them win.”

Fleury, who spent four seasons with the Knights before being traded in the offseason, received a loud ovation from the fans as he stepped onto the ice for warmups.

Prior to the opening faceoff, Fleury was honored with an emotional video tribute before the opening faceoff that left the future Hall of Famer with tears in his eyes.

Fleury couldn’t stop defenseman Ben Hutton’s shot from the point 5:17 into the first period, but he turned away everything else the Knights threw at him and helped the Blackhawks end a six-game winless skid.

His best save came with one minute remaining in the third period when he leaped to his right and got in front of Evgenii Dadonov’s drive while the Knights had an extra attacker on the ice trying to tie the game.

Fleury was greeted by his teammates after the final horn and saluted the crowd before heading down the tunnel to the locker room. He was named the game’s second star.

The Knights, who fell to 8-2 all time against Chicago, host the Blackhawks again March 26.

“I think we let them off the hook a little bit, played their game,” Smith said. “A little bit too much rush opportunities. Kind of just let them play a track meet. They made some big blocks and did a good job just keeping second chances away from the net.”

Here are three takeaways from the game:

1. Lehner’s streak ends

Lehner also was facing his former club for the first time since the postseason bubble in 2020 and dropped his first decision since Dec. 1, ending a streak of six straight victories. He allowed two goals on the first 11 shots he saw.

Riley Stillman scored the go-ahead goal for Chicago at 14:21 of the second period when his shot from the point deflected off the skate of Knights forward Brett Howden and past Lehner.

Jujhar Khaira converted an odd-man rush to tie the score 1-1 in the second period moments after Fleury made a series of saves to keep the Knights from adding to their lead.

“It stings, obviously. We wanted the two points. We didn’t get the job done,” Hutton said. “I thought Lenny made some big saves, but we’ve got to score a couple more if we’re going to win some games.”

2. Hutton ends drought

Hutton’s goal 5:17 into the game was his first of the season. The defenseman hadn’t scored since March 8 against Los Angeles when he was playing for Anaheim.

Nolan Patrick won an offensive zone faceoff back to Hutton, whose shots sailed through traffic and past Fleury to put the Knights ahead 1-0. It was the fourth point in the past six appearances for Hutton.

“I’ve had a few chances to score this year. Hadn’t found the back of the net and finally I did, so that felt good,” Hutton said. “Every game I play, each time I feel like I’m gaining more and more confidence. It’s been good so far.”

Now that Hutton is on the board, that leaves injured defenseman Alec Martinez (11 games) as the lone regular who hasn’t scored this season.

The other players to appear in a game for the Knights this season without scoring are forwards Sven Baertshchi (one game), Pavel Dorofeyev (one game) and Ben Jones (two games) and defenseman Daniil Miromanov (four games).

3. Carrier can’t finish

The Knights’ fourth line has been in flux through the first half of the season and took another hit Saturday.

Left wing William Carrier departed in the first period with 7:26 remaining and did not return because of what the team said was an upper-body injury.

It wasn’t clear how Carrier was injured and there was no further update on how long he might be out. He as on the ice for the Knights’ first goal and finished with one hit in 3:12 of ice time.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.