Marc-Andre Fleury switches sides to Golden Knights’ next opponent

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 21, 2022 - 8:30 am
 
Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury reacts after Winnipeg Jets left wing Nikolaj Eh ...
Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury reacts after Winnipeg Jets left wing Nikolaj Ehlers scored a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

The Golden Knights’ Monday opponent reportedly added a familiar face.

Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury was traded to the Minnesota Wild from the Chicago Blackhawks, according to TSN and Sportsnet. Trade details were not immediately available.

Fleury played for the Knights their first four seasons and is one of the most popular players in team history. He won the Vezina Trophy last year as the NHL’s best goaltender but was traded to Chicago in the offseason.

Fleury was 19-21-5 with a 2.95 goals-against average and .908 save percentage as a member of the Blackhawks.

The Knights play the Wild at 5 p.m. Monday

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

