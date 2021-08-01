Marc-Andre Fleury tells Chicago he will play next year, per reports
Marc-Andre Fleury was traded from the Golden Knights to the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday and has been mulling his future since then.
Marc-Andre Fleury has told the Chicago Blackhawks he plans to play next season, according to multiple reports.
Fleury was traded from the Golden Knights to Chicago on Tuesday in exchange for a minor-league forward. The 36-year-old goaltender has been largely silent about his future since then outside of a statement thanking his fans and teammates for his four-year tenure in Las Vegas. Fleury’s agent Allan Walsh said after the trade his client “will be taking time to discuss his situation with his family and seriously evaluate his hockey future at this time.”
Fleury has one year left on his contract with a $7 million cap hit. He won the Vezina Trophy as the NHL’s best goaltender last season and shared the Jennings Trophy for fewest goals allowed with teammate Robin Lehner.
The news that Fleury plans to play was first reported by Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman and Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli.
