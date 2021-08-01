Marc-Andre Fleury tells Chicago he will play next year, per reports

Marc-Andre Fleury was traded from the Golden Knights to the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday and has been mulling his future since then.

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) skates around the goal during the second period of an NHL playoff game against the Wild at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) pauses during the National Anthem before the first period of an NHL hockey game against Minnesota Wild at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, April 3, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Marc-Andre Fleury has told the Chicago Blackhawks he plans to play next season, according to multiple reports.

Fleury was traded from the Golden Knights to Chicago on Tuesday in exchange for a minor-league forward. The 36-year-old goaltender has been largely silent about his future since then outside of a statement thanking his fans and teammates for his four-year tenure in Las Vegas. Fleury’s agent Allan Walsh said after the trade his client “will be taking time to discuss his situation with his family and seriously evaluate his hockey future at this time.”

🌸 — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) August 1, 2021

Fleury has one year left on his contract with a $7 million cap hit. He won the Vezina Trophy as the NHL’s best goaltender last season and shared the Jennings Trophy for fewest goals allowed with teammate Robin Lehner.

The news that Fleury plans to play was first reported by Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman and Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli.

Fleury informs CHI he will play https://t.co/thpscYRR3O — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) August 1, 2021

Marc-Andre Fleury has informed the #Blackhawks that he intends to play this upcoming season. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) August 1, 2021

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.