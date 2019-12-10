Marc-Andre Fleury to make first start since father’s death

Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury will make his first start in more than two weeks Tuesday when the Golden Knights host the Chicago Blackhawks, coach Gerard Gallant confirmed.

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a stop during the first period of Game 4 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Tuesday, April 16, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fleury left the team Nov. 26, and his father, Andre, died the following day at age 63 in Sorel-Tracy, Quebec.

Fleury rejoined the team Thursday in New York and served as the backup to Malcolm Subban the past two games. He hasn’t played since a 4-2 loss to Edmonton on Nov. 23.

In 20 appearances, Fleury is 11-6-2 with a 2.54 goals-against average and .919 save percentage.

