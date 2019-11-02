Marc-Andre Fleury to miss Golden Knights game against Winnipeg Jets

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury will miss Saturday’s game against Winnipeg at T-Mobile Arena because of illness, coach Gerard Gallant said.

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) blocks a shot from Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov, not pictured, during the second period of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 7, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury will miss Saturday’s game against Winnipeg at T-Mobile Arena because of illness, coach Gerard Gallant said.

Malcolm Subban was announced as the starter against the Jets. The Knights recalled goaltender Garret Sparks on an emergency basis Friday to serve as the backup.

Fleury missed Friday’s practice with the flu and did not participate in Saturday’s optional morning skate at City National Arena. He is not expected to miss significant time, according to Gallant.

Fleury appeared in 13 of the Knights’ first 14 games and owns an 8-3-1 record with a 2.51 goals-against average and .920 save percentage.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.