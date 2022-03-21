Marc-Andre Fleury traded to Golden Knights’ next opponent

Former Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury was sent to the Minnesota Wild from the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday before the trade deadline.

Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury reacts after Winnipeg Jets left wing Nikolaj Ehlers scored a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

The Golden Knights’ Monday opponent added a familiar face.

Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury was traded to the Minnesota Wild from the Chicago Blackhawks. The Wild gave up a second-round pick that can become a first if the team reaches the Western Conference Final and Fleury is the winning goalie in at least four games of the first two rounds. Chicago also is paying for half of Fleury’s salary.

The #mnwild has acquired G Marc-Andre Fleury from the @NHLBlackhawks in exchange for a conditional first-round selection in the 2022 NHL Draft. https://t.co/tR2ZxXCrKp pic.twitter.com/6drp1NUgme — Minnesota Wild PR (@mnwildPR) March 21, 2022

Fleury played for the Knights their first four seasons and is one of the most popular players in team history. He won the Vezina Trophy last season as the NHL’s best goaltender. Fleury was traded to Chicago in the offseason for forward Mikael Hakkarainen, who never played in the Knights’ organization.

Fleury was 19-21-5 with a 2.95 goals-against average and .908 save percentage with the Blackhawks. He beat the Knights in his return to T-Mobile Arena on Jan. 8 by stopping 30 of 31 shots in a 2-1 win.

Fleury was teammates with Wild general manager Bill Guerin in Pittsburgh. They won the 2009 Stanley Cup with the Penguins.

The Knights play the Wild at 5 p.m. Monday. Goaltender Cam Talbot is expected to start for Minnesota with Fleury backing him up, according to the (Minneapolis) Star Tribune.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.