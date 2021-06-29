Marc-Andre Fleury wins first Vezina Trophy

Marc-Andre Fleury won the Vezina Trophy as the league’s top goaltender during the NHL Awards show Tuesday.

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury warms up before the start of Game 5 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series against Minnesota Wild at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, May 24, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury is introduced before the start of Game 2 against the Montreal Canadiens in an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury skates onto the ice to warm up before taking on the Montreal Canadiens in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, June 14, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) smiles while skating around the net after making a save against the Wild during the second period of an NHL playoff game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 in Las Vegas. The Golden Knights won 3-1. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) reaches up for another stop versus the Minnesota Wild during the third period of an NHL playoff game at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) laughs while rejecting teammates shots during the warm-up period of an NHL game facing the St. Louis Blues at the T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 7, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury participates in an optional morning skate at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz., before playing the Arizona Coyotes on Friday, April 30, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) pauses during the National Anthem before the first period of an NHL hockey game against Minnesota Wild at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, April 3, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Marc-Andre Fleury won the Vezina Trophy as the league’s top goaltender during the NHL Awards show Tuesday.

It is the first time the Golden Knights star earned the honor during his 17-year career and solidified Fleury’s Hall of Fame resume.

Fleury received 14 first-place votes from the league’s general managers and finished with 108 voting points to edge 2019 winner Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lightning (99 points). Philipp Grubauer of Colorado was third with 36 points.

“Obviously having a good team in front of me always helps the goalie back there,” Fleury said. “To me I just love the game. I still have a lot of passion for the game and still have a lot of fun playing the game. I’m just lucky to do what I like to do.”

Fleury, 36, bounced back from a difficult season in 2019-20 when he lost the starting job to Robin Lehner in the playoffs and was on the trading block during the offseason.

He shouldered the load during the regular season while Lehner missed more than a month with a concussion and finished tied for third in the league with 26 victories.

Fleury posted career bests in goals-against average (1.98) and save percentage (.928), while his six shutouts also ranked third in the league. He moved into third place all time in career wins (492) and is tied for 14th in NHL history in shutouts (67).

Fleury and Lehner combined to win the Jennings Trophy for allowing the fewest goals in the regular season, making Fleury the first goaltender in history to earn his first individual award in his 17th season or later.

During the awards show, Fleury thanked his family along with Lehner, his teammates and goalie coach Mike Rosati.

”We tweaked little things here and there, and I think that helped me throughout the season,” Fleury said of Rosati.

He also thanked the Knights fans.

“I thought at the beginning of the season with nobody in the stands and having them at full capacity in Vegas at the end was so much fun,” Fleury said. “It just brings the emotion and the atmosphere into the building and it was a lot of fun.”

In the postseason, Fleury guided the Knights to the Stanley Cup semifinals and had a 2.04 GAA and .918 save percentage in 16 games. But he committed a costly error late in Game 3 of the series against Montreal that led to the tying goal and stopped 22 of 25 shots in the Game 5 loss.

Fleury had never finished higher than fourth in the voting for the Vezina Trophy prior to this season. He is the oldest winner of the award since Boston’s Tim Thomas, who was 37 in 2011.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.