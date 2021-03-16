Marc-Andre Fleury’s poke check crucial in Golden Knights’ win

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury made an incredible diving poke check on San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane in the third period of Monday’s 2-1 victory.

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) poke checks the puck away from San Jose Sharks' Evander Kane (9) during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, March 15, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights' William Karlsson (71) skates with the puck against the San Jose Sharks during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, March 15, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves (75) passes the puck in front of San Jose Sharks' Dylan Gambrell (7) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, March 15, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

San Jose Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic (44) and Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy (10) battle for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, March 15, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

San Jose Sharks goaltender Devan Dubnyk reaches out for the puck against Golden Knights' Alex Tuch (89) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, March 15, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Golden Knights celebrate after defeating the San Jose Sharks 2-1 in an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, March 15, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights' Mark Stone, not pictured, scores against San Jose Sharks' goaltender Devan Dubnyk (40) during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, March 15, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Golden Knights celebrate with goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, right, after defeating the San Jose Sharks 2-1 in an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, March 15, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

San Jose Sharks' Nikolai Knyzhov (71) and Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault (81) reach for the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, March 15, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Max Pacioretty has seen a lot in his career.

The Golden Knights left wing has played in 789 NHL games, been an All-Star and appeared in two conference finals. But he still got goosebumps on the bench Monday night.

Pacioretty, like many in the announced crowd of 3,473 at T-Mobile Arena, was in awe when goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury came up with the latest highlight of his spectacular season. Fleury made an incredible diving poke check on San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane in the third period that proved crucial in the Knights’ 2-1 win.

”He’s just a smart goaltender who has executed that a lot, especially against this team,” Pacioretty said. “Amazing play in a crucial time of the year.”

The Knights led 2-0 when Kane streaked into the offensive zone on a breakaway. Fleury had already stopped several odd-man rushes and had a choice to make on how he was going to play this one.

He decided to be aggressive. He came well out of his crease and stretched his stick out to knock away the puck, making contact at the lower hash mark. If he missed, Kane would have had an easy look at an empty net.

But Fleury didn’t.

“Obviously, he’s a very skilled player with a lot of speed,” Fleury said. “I just thought I could surprise him with that.”

Surprising could sum up Fleury’s season. The 36-year-old is having one of his best seasons not long after he was the Knights’ No. 2 goaltender during the 2020 playoffs.

He seized the No. 1 job back with goaltender Robin Lehner injured and is one of the favorites for the Vezina Trophy. His 1.77 goals-against average and .936 save percentage lead the NHL among regular starters.

Fleury’s bounce-back story is so good that Pacioretty said he and teammate Ryan Reaves want to buy the rights to make a movie about their goaltender. But it doesn’t sound as if their would-be subject is interested in making that happen.

“I don’t think this movie is going to be any good,” Fleury said. “We should just cancel that right now. But it’s flattering. Very flattering.”

Here are three more takeaways from the win:

1. Stolen playbook

If Pacioretty’s power-play goal Monday looked familiar to Knights fans, that’s because it was. He said the set play the team ran after a faceoff was lifted from its series with the St. Louis Blues.

Power-play goals in six straight game, and this was a big one. #stlblues pic.twitter.com/y16gxQstU1 — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) March 13, 2021

The Blues scored a power-play goal Friday after getting the puck to the left point. It was passed around to forward Mike Hoffman on the right circle, and forward Zach Sanford put home the rebound.

On Monday, the Knights got the puck to Mark Stone on the left point with an option to shoot or pass. He gave the puck to Pacioretty on the right circle, and he beat goaltender Devan Dubnyk short side.

Max Pacioretty's release is just a thing of beauty. pic.twitter.com/SxUb0Gq95n — NHL (@NHL) March 16, 2021

”Coaches drew it up for us,” Pacioretty said. “Just a little bit of an example of a way to find space out there and show teams a different look.”

2. Third line plays well

The Knights got a strong effort from left wing Alex Tuch, center Tomas Nosek and right wing Nicolas Roy. They forechecked well and sustained a lot of offensive-zone time.

The Knights finished with a 21-12 edge in shot attempts when the three were on the ice at five-on-five. Coach Pete DeBoer moved Nosek up to that line Friday and said he likes how the veteran has responded.

”He’s good defensively, he can kill penalties, and he’s got enough skill that you can stick him with offensive players and they’ll be fine with it because he can make some plays,” DeBoer said. “He’s been a valuable guy in my time here.”

3. Shark hunting

The Knights improved to 4-0 against San Jose this season and 12-1-3 all time. The Sharks have not led in any of the four games.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.