Marc-Andre Fleury’s Superman save made into gold figurines

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a diving save in the third period during their NHL hockey game with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Marc-Andre Fleury’s Superman save was made into a statue. A tiny, gold one that looks great on a desk or bookcase.

The Golden Knights are giving away figurines of the goalie’s diving stop to fans in attendance at T-Mobile Arena for the series against the St. Louis Blues on May 7 and 8.

Fleury famously flew to his left and snared the puck out of the air with his glove to stop Toronto’s Nic Petan’s backhand shot late in the third period on Nov. 19, 2019. The save helped clinch a 4-2 victory that was the 450th of Fleury’s career.

He now has 487 wins and is two shy of matching Roberto Luongo for third all time.

The gold figurine shows Fleury’s outstretched arm with the puck inside his glove.

