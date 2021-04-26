Marc-Andre Fleury’s Superman save made into gold figurines
The Golden Knights are giving away gold figurines of Marc-Andre Fleury’s Superman save to fans at T-Mobile Arena for the series against the St. Louis Blues on May 7 and 8.
Marc-Andre Fleury’s Superman save was made into a statue. A tiny, gold one that looks great on a desk or bookcase.
5.7.21 & 5.8.21 👀#VegasBorn | @CityNational pic.twitter.com/8oEDakX6LE
— x-Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) April 26, 2021
Fleury famously flew to his left and snared the puck out of the air with his glove to stop Toronto’s Nic Petan’s backhand shot late in the third period on Nov. 19, 2019. The save helped clinch a 4-2 victory that was the 450th of Fleury’s career.
He now has 487 wins and is two shy of matching Roberto Luongo for third all time.
The gold figurine shows Fleury’s outstretched arm with the puck inside his glove.
