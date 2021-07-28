Marc-Andre Fleury’s top 5 saves with Golden Knights — PHOTOS

Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury made some memorable saves during his four seasons with the Golden Knights. Here’s a photo gallery of his top five.

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a diving save in the third period during their NHL hockey game with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a save against Jets center Mark Scheifele (55) in the third period during game five of the NHL Western Conference Finals on Sunday, May 20, 2018, at Bell MTS Place, in Winnipeg, Canada. The Golden Knights beat the Jets 2-1 to advance to the Stanley Cup Finals. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) blocks a shot by Anaheim Ducks center Isac Lundestrom (48) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Philadelphia Flyers' Claude Giroux, center, watches the puck as Vegas Golden Knights' goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a glove save during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury made some memorable saves during his four seasons with the Golden Knights.

Who could forget the “Save of the Century”?

As Fleury was traded to the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday, here’s a photo gallery of his top five saves with the Knights.

5. Kirill Kaprizov; May 16, 2021

Fleury was sensational in his first playoff start last season.

He stopped 29 of 30 shots in a 1-0 loss to the Minnesota Wild. His most spectacular save came in the third period against the Calder Trophy winner.

Kaprizov put a backhand shot on frame from the top of the crease, and Fleury reached across his back with his left hand to make the save. It kept the game tied and gave the Knights a fighting chance.

What a save by Fleury on Kaprizov #KnightUp pic.twitter.com/D5TNks5qOp — World Hockey Report (@worldhockeyrpt) May 16, 2021

4. Claude Giroux; Oct. 13, 2018

Fleury got his second season started with one of the best saves of his career.

In the second period of a 0-0 game, Giroux got behind the Knights’ defense and cut diagonally across the offensive zone. The left wing appeared to get around Fleury, but the goaltender put his glove down and stopped the shot at point-blank range before it could cross the goal line.

The play won an NHL Fan Choice Award for save of the year. The Knights won the game 1-0.

WARNING: Not suitable for children. pic.twitter.com/ttyFwFEG1D — Ryan Quigley (@TheRyanQuigley) October 13, 2018

3. Isac Lundestrom; Feb. 11, 2021

Here’s a deserving entrant from Fleury’s Vezina Trophy-winning campaign.

The Anaheim Ducks had a two-on-one against the Knights, and it looked as if they created a sure goal. Left wing Maxime Comtois passed the puck to Lundestrom at the bottom of the left circle, and Lundestrom cut toward the middle toward a seemingly empty net.

Only it wasn’t. Fleury kept his left arm on the ice and stopped the puck on the goal line. The Knights still lost 1-0.

This is one of the greatest saves I’ve ever seen. Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/d4Ic4uIz0d — CJ Woodling (@CJWoodling) February 12, 2021

2. Mark Scheifele and Mark Scheifele; May 16, 2018

This was Fleury at his playoff best during the Knights’ run to the 2018 Stanley Cup Final.

Fleury had to quickly lunge to his right to stop one shot from the Winnipeg Jets center in Game 3 of the Western Conference Final. When Scheifele picked up the rebound in the slot and fired toward the net again, Fleury leaped back toward the middle of his crease to make another save.

Those were two of the 35 saves he made in a 4-2 victory. He had a .938 save percentage in the series.

Fleury robs Scheifele not once but twice. pic.twitter.com/KrDUdNwP6N — NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) May 17, 2018

1. Nic Petan; Nov. 19, 2019

This one was dubbed “The save of the century” by Fleury’s agent, Allan Walsh.

Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Ilya Mikheyev hit the post from the top of the left circle, and the rebound bounced to Petan at the bottom of the right circle. He threw the puck on net with his backhand with Fleury at the top of the crease, but the goaltender leaped backward and snagged the puck out of the air with his glove.

The spectacular stop preserved a 3-2 lead, and the Knights won 4-2. It was a consequential play because Toronto coach Mike Babcock was fired the next day.

Marc-Andre Fleury turned aside 31 shots, including this highlight-reel save, to become the seventh goaltender in NHL history to win 450 games. #NHLStats https://t.co/0HEsCof6iU pic.twitter.com/aRuiwpCrMO — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 20, 2019

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.