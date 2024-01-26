Marchessault, Hill shine as Knights win in New York

Adin Hill made 37 saves and Jonathan Marchessault had a hat trick for the Golden Knights in a win over the New York Rangers on Friday at Madison Square Garden.

Vegas Golden Knights players celebrate a goal by right wing Sheldon Rempal against the New York Rangers during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Peter K. Afriyie)

New York Rangers center Vincent Trocheck and left wing Artemi Panarin (10) vie for the puck against Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Peter K. Afriyie)

New York Rangers players celebrate a goal by right wing Blake Wheeler against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Jan. 26, 2024 in New York. (AP Photo/Peter K. Afriyie)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill rests against the goal during the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Peter K. Afriyie)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Sheldon Rempal (56) fights for the puck with New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Peter K. Afriyie)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar celebrates with teammates after scoring during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers, Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Peter K. Afriyie)

New York Rangers center Vincent Trocheck (16) and Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) face off during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Peter K. Afriyie)

Keegan Kolesar and Jonathan Marchessault scored in a 46-second span of the second period to help lift the Golden Knights to a 5-2 win over the New York Rangers on Friday at Madison Square Garden.

Marchessault added a goal early in the third period and completed the hat trick with an empty-netter in the final minute. He now has eight goals in his last six games and leads the Knights with 25 overall.

Adin Hill made 37 saves in the victory for the Knights (29-14-6).

Blake Wheeler scored for the Rangers (29-16-3) in the first period to tie the game after Sheldon Rempal gave the Knights an early lead. Kaapo Kakko scored late with an extra attacker for New York.

The Knights return to action against the Red Wings in Detroit on Saturday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

