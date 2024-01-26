Marchessault, Hill shine as Knights win in New York
Adin Hill made 37 saves and Jonathan Marchessault had a hat trick for the Golden Knights in a win over the New York Rangers on Friday at Madison Square Garden.
Keegan Kolesar and Jonathan Marchessault scored in a 46-second span of the second period to help lift the Golden Knights to a 5-2 win over the New York Rangers on Friday at Madison Square Garden.
Marchessault added a goal early in the third period and completed the hat trick with an empty-netter in the final minute. He now has eight goals in his last six games and leads the Knights with 25 overall.
Adin Hill made 37 saves in the victory for the Knights (29-14-6).
Blake Wheeler scored for the Rangers (29-16-3) in the first period to tie the game after Sheldon Rempal gave the Knights an early lead. Kaapo Kakko scored late with an extra attacker for New York.
The Knights return to action against the Red Wings in Detroit on Saturday.
