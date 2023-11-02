Marchessault makes hats fly as Knights cruise past Jets
Jonathan Marchessault got his fourth regular-season hat trick, and the Golden Knights extended their season-opening point streak to 11 games by beating the Winnipeg Jets.
Right wing Jonathan Marchessault recorded his fourth regular-season hat trick, and the Golden Knights defeated the Winnipeg Jets 5-2 at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday.
Marchessault became the first Knights player to score multiple goals in a game this season. His efforts helped the team win its third straight and improve to 10-0-1 this season.
The Knights are the 13th team in NHL history to not lose in regulation their first 11 games. They also got goals from center William Karlsson and left wing Ivan Barbashev. Karlsson also got an assist to extend his point streak to a career-best eight games.
Left wing Kyle Connor and right wing Alex Iafallo scored for the Jets, who lost their third straight.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.