Marchessault makes hats fly as Knights cruise past Jets

Jonathan Marchessault got his fourth regular-season hat trick, and the Golden Knights extended their season-opening point streak to 11 games by beating the Winnipeg Jets.

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault, center, celebrates after his power play goal against the Winnipeg Jets during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) center Ivan Barbashev (49) and left wing Pavel Dorofeyev (16) celebrate Barbashev's goal against the Winnipeg Jets during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Winnipeg Jets left wing Alex Iafallo (9) handles the puck against Vegas Golden Knights defensemen Alec Martinez (23) and Alex Pietrangelo (7) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson spits out water before an NHL hockey game against the Winnipeg Jets, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) reacts after scoring against the Winnipeg Jets during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Winnipeg Jets center Mark Scheifele (55) watches the puck before a face off against Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson, right, during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Ben Hutton (17) handles the puck against Winnipeg Jets center Vladislav Namestnikov (7) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Winnipeg Jets center Mark Scheifele (55) watches the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Vegas Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49) celebrates with the bench after scoring against the Winnipeg Jets during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Vegas Golden Knights center Paul Cotter (43) and Winnipeg Jets center Vladislav Namestnikov (7) battle for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez, left, is checked by Winnipeg Jets right wing Nino Niederreiter (62) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) shoots against Winnipeg Jets defenseman Neal Pionk (4) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Right wing Jonathan Marchessault recorded his fourth regular-season hat trick, and the Golden Knights defeated the Winnipeg Jets 5-2 at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday.

Marchessault became the first Knights player to score multiple goals in a game this season. His efforts helped the team win its third straight and improve to 10-0-1 this season.

The Knights are the 13th team in NHL history to not lose in regulation their first 11 games. They also got goals from center William Karlsson and left wing Ivan Barbashev. Karlsson also got an assist to extend his point streak to a career-best eight games.

Left wing Kyle Connor and right wing Alex Iafallo scored for the Jets, who lost their third straight.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

