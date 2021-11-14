Mark Stone: ‘Fooled myself into thinking I felt great’

Golden Knights captain Mark Stone played his first game since Oct. 14 on Saturday and said he feels stronger than ever after returning from a lower-body injury.

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) eyes the puck while Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes (43) skates with the puck during the third period of a NHL hockey game on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

In hindsight, Mark Stone probably should have listened to his body at the end of training camp and made sure he was healthy before beginning the rigors of the regular season.

“I just kind of fooled myself into thinking I felt great,” the Golden Knights captain said.

Stone tried to work through whatever lower-body ailment bothered him during the preseason until he sustained a noncontact injury in the second period of the Knights loss at Los Angeles on Oct. 14 and went on injured reserve.

His return Saturday provided a well-timed lift for the Knights ahead of their see-saw 7-4 victory over Vancouver.

“The medical staff, myself, the physical training staff have done a great job getting it solved, putting myself and my body into a position to feel comfortable on the ice, which I hadn’t felt for maybe a while,” Stone said following the game. “I’m happy now that I was able to take that time. The team played well when I was out. It’s a lot easier sitting out when the team’s winning. It’s never easy sitting out obviously, but you can be a little bit more patient when the team’s winning.”

Stone had to be helped to the locker room after he was hurt in the second game of the season, and coach Pete DeBoer offered a vague “in between day to day and week to week” as his prognosis.

His absence was compounded by the loss of linemate Max Pacioretty in that same game and a handful of other teammates in the days and weeks that followed.

While it was determined a few days later that Stone did not need surgery, none of the doctors he saw could offer a clear target date for his return.

“I think the frustrating thing for me was I couldn’t really put a timeline on it,” Stone said. “I saw a bunch of different specialists to kind of put a timeline on it and no one could really give me one. So it was kind of frustrating that way.”

Stone participated in morning skate Tuesday but didn’t take line rushes, and the pattern repeated itself before Thursday’s game. Friday’s practice was optional, meaning he hasn’t had a full practice since being activated.

After losing three straight following Stone’s injury, the Knights (9-6, 18 points) have won eight of their past 10 to climb into a tie with Calgary for third place in the Pacific Division by points.

“Having (Stone) back, having the leader he is, it gives us huge momentum,” defenseman Brayden McNabb said. “He’s our emotional leader, a lot of energy, so it’s good to have him back.”

Stone started slowly against the Canucks, as his offensive-zone turnover on his second shift led to J.T. Miller’s transition goal. He stayed on the ice and took a high-sticking penalty that Tanner Pearson cashed in with a power-play goal 5:56 into the first period.

But Stone settled in and assisted on Evgenii Dadonov’s insurance goal in the third period that put the Knights ahead 6-4. Stone didn’t have a shot on goal but finished with 18:55 of ice time and boosted both special teams.

“I feel good going forward that I’m going to get through the season and feel stronger than ever,” Stone said. “It’s been a long month for me. Just excited to get back with the guys, especially when we’re winning games. It feels good to be out there.”

