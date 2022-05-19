Mark Stone has back surgery, Golden Knights say

Golden Knights captain Mark Stone had surgery Thursday in the hopes of fixing the back issue that caused him to miss more than half of last season.

El capitán de Vegas Golden Knights, Mark Stone, atiende a los medios de comunicación al término del partido ante San José Sharks. Domingo 24 de abril de 2022 en T-Mobile Arena, en Las Vegas. [Foto Anthony Avellaneda / El Tiempo]

Vegas Golden Knights forward Mark Stone (61) reacts after scoring during the NHL All-Star Game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights captain Mark Stone had back surgery Thursday, the team said.

The Knights said Stone underwent a “successful lumbar discectomy” with Dr. Robert Watkins IV at Cedars Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital in Marina del Rey, California. Watkins IV is the spine consultant for numerous professional teams in Los Angeles, like the Rams, Dogers, Lakers, Clippers, Kings and LAFC.

A lumbar discectomy, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine, is a procedure to fix a disk in the lower back.

Stone had a lingering back injury last season that limited him to 37 games. General manager Kelly McCrimmon said Monday Stone would “likely” have surgery, and if he did he was expected to be ready for training camp.

Stone battled his injury throughout the season. He left the Knights’ second game against Los Angeles on Oct. 14 and didn’t play again for a month. He missed time in December and January as well before landing on long-term injured reserve in February. Stone came back April 12 to help the Knights make a playoff push, but had one goal and one assist the team’s final nine games. He had 28 points his first 28 games.

“I felt OK,” Stone said May 3 in his final media session. “Definitely take positives from a negative season and that’s I’m going to have time to heal. It’s never easy rehabbing injuries during the season. You always want to try and rush yourself back, to get back in. I think I made a couple mistakes throughout this season trying to get back too quick.”

Stone said he planned on talking to doctors and other players before making a decision on whether he had surgery or not. He said he was confident it won’t be a long-term issue. He has five years remaining on his contract with a $9.5 million annual cap hit.

“I want to make sure I’m doing something that’s going to benefit me,” Stone said May 3. “Not just for next year but for the five years I have left under contract and hopefully sign a couple more after that.”

