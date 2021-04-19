Mark Stone honored as one of NHL’s stars of the week

Golden Knights captain Mark Stone had three goals and eight points during the team’s road trip through Southern California in which it went 4-0.

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) looks for the puck during an NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone was named the NHL’s third star of the week, the league announced Monday.

Stone had three goals and eight points in four games to help the Golden Knights (31‑11-2, 64 points) sweep its road trip in Southern California.

He recorded consecutive one-goal, one-assist performances in two victories over the Los Angeles Kings. Stone added another four points in a two-game sweep of the Anaheim Ducks, collecting two assists in a 4-0 win Friday and a goal and an assist in Sunday’s 5-2 victory.

The Knights’ captain ranks 12th in the NHL with 50 points (15 goals, 35 assists) in 43 games and is a top contender for the Selke Trophy as the league’s top defensive forward.

He is among the league leaders in plus/minus (third; +25), game-winning goals (tied third; 7), shooting percentage (seventh; 20.3 percent) and assists (tied eighth; 35).

