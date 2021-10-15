Mark Stone injured in 2nd period of Golden Knights’ loss

Golden Knights captain Mark Stone left in the second period of Thursday’s road loss to the Los Angeles Kings with an apparent lower-body injury.

Vegas Golden Knights forward William Karlsson(71) and Los Angeles Kings forward Alex Iafallo (19) vie for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) controls the puck away from Los Angeles Kings forward Alex Iafallo (19) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Los Angeles Kings goalie Calvin Petersen (40) makes a save on a shot by Vegas Golden Knights forward Evgenii Dadonov (63) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Vegas Golden Knights forward Keegan Kolesar (55) and Los Angeles Kings forward Brendan Lemieux (48) fight during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore, center, celebrates his goal against the Los Angeles Kings during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Los Angeles Kings forward Dustin Brown (23) is congratulated on his goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Los Angeles Kings forward Vladimir Tkachev (21) tries to slow Vegas Golden Knights forward Max Pacioretty (67) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Vegas Golden Knights forward Evgenii Dadonov (63) drives the puck away from Los Angeles Kings forward Adrian Kempe (9) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Vegas Golden Knights forward Evgenii Dadonov (63) tries to put a shot on Los Angeles Kings goalie Calvin Petersen (40) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Los Angeles Kings forward Dustin Brown (23) celebrates his goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Los Angeles Kings forward Anze Kopitar (11) is congratulated on his goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Los Angeles Kings forward Vladimir Tkachev, left, controls the puck against Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Vegas Golden Knights forward Jonas Rondbjerg, left, and Los Angeles Kings forward Blake Lizotte chase the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Los Angeles Kings forward Anze Kopitar, right, celebrates his goal with forward Adrian Kempe during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Los Angeles Kings forward Phillip Danault, center, celebrates his goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) and Los Angeles Kings forward Blake Lizotte (46) vie for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

LOS ANGELES — Mark Stone unleashed what looked like a routine shot during the second period Thursday that was deflected into the Staples Center crowd.

But as the Golden Knights’ captain peeled off and skated toward the bench, it was apparent something was wrong.

Stone left with 12:20 remaining in the second period and had to be helped to the locker room. He did not return to the Knights’ 6-2 loss to the Los Angeles Kings.

There was no update available on Stone’s status.

The Knights (1-1) were already without four forwards because of injury or COVID-19 protocol. They have five days to heal before their next game Wednesday against St. Louis.

The Knights went ahead 1-0 midway through the first period on Shea Theodore’s drive from the point, but were outworked the rest of the way by the aggressive Kings.

Goalie Robin Lehner stopped 27 of 31 shots before he was replaced by Laurent Brossoit at the start of the third period.

Anze Kopitar had a hat trick and two assists, and defenseman Drew Doughty added a goal and three assists to lead the Kings in their season opener.

Chandler Stephenson scored the Knights’ final goal.

Here are takeaways from the game:

1. Bright spot

There weren’t many positives for the Knights, but one notable development was the play of the third line featuring Evgenii Dadonov, Keegan Kolesar and Nolan Patrick.

That group helped produce Theodore’s goal in the first period and had an 8-0 advantage in scoring chances (5-0 high-danger chances) and 90 percent of the shot attempts at five-on-five through 40 minutes before Dadonov was moved to the top line in Stone’s absence.

Dadonov finally looked dangerous after a quiet preseason, streaking down the wing to create a chance in the first period and hitting the post in the second.

Patrick and Kolesar showed chemistry together in the Knights’ 7-4 victory Oct. 5 at Colorado, and coach Pete DeBoer might be forced to take a longer look at them while Mattias Janmark is in COVID-19 protocol.

2. Delayed tribute

Defenseman Alec Martinez played four times at Staples Center last season after he was traded to the Knights in 2020, but there were no fans in the building.

He returned Thursday and was honored with a scoreboard video during a break in the first period. Martinez won two Stanley Cups with the Kings and scored the clinching goal during the 2014 Final against the New York Rangers.

After the morning skate, Martinez was asked about his debut for Los Angeles on Oct. 3, 2009.

“I remember being dash-2 and losing like 6-2 to Phoenix right in this building. I played terrible,” said Martinez, referring to his plus-minus rating. “I felt bad actually for (defense partner) Matt Greene because he ate a couple minuses because of me. I’ve since apologized.”

3. Rookie line

DeBoer opted to put his three youngsters together on the fourth line, with Peyton Krebs joining Jake Leschyshyn and Jonas Rondbjerg for their NHL debuts.

After rookie Pavel Dorofeyev played 4:07 on five shifts in his NHL debut during the opener, DeBoer showed more faith in Leschyshyn and Rondbjerg.

The unit created a good chance late in the first period when Krebs streaked down the right wing and centered a pass for Leschyshyn, whose redirection forced Kings goalie Calvin Petersen into a tough save.

But Leschyshyn also took a tripping penalty less than a minute later, leading to Kopitar’s power-play goal in the final minute of the first.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.