Mark Stone leaves early in Golden Knights’ loss to Lightning

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 21, 2021 - 9:40 pm
 
The Golden Knights allowed three unanswered goals Tuesday and lost 4-3 to the NHL-leading Tampa Bay Lightning in front of an announced crowd of 18,217 at T-Mobile Arena.

Lightning forward Steven Stamkos scored on a power play with 9:47 remaining, as Tampa Bay rallied from a 3-1 deficit to snap the Knights’ five-game winning streak.

Mark Stone had two goals for the Knights before leaving with 13 minutes remaining in the second period because of an apparent injury. He collided with Tampa Bay’s Mathieu Joseph early in the first period and was briefly shaken up but stayed in the game.

Nicolas Roy scored a spectacular goal at 8:10 of the second period, dancing through three defenders to put the Knights ahead 3-1.

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Anthony Cirelli scored 43 seconds apart late in the second for Tampa Bay to tie the game 3-3. Gabriel Fortier put the Lightning ahead at 6:05 of the first period with his first career NHL goal, capitalizing on a turnover.

The Knights played without defenseman Alex Pietrangelo and forward Evgenii Dadonov after each was placed in NHL COVID-19 protocol following the morning skate. Defenseman Nic Hague and goalie Robin Lehner were scratched with undisclosed injuries and are listed as day to day.

The game was the only one played in the NHL, as the league and NHL Players’ Association agreed to begin the holiday break early after multiple games this week were postponed for COVID-related reasons.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

