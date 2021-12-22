Mark Stone leaves early in Golden Knights’ loss to Lightning

The Golden Knights allowed three unanswered goals and lost to the NHL-leading Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena, ending their five-game winning streak.

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) shoots on Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) with Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) and Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Jan Rutta (44) defending in the first period during an NHL hockey game on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) scores on Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39) in the second period during an NHL hockey game on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A Golden Knights usher holds a mask up sign during an NHL hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Tampa Bay Lightning celebrate a second period goal given up by Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39) during an NHL hockey game on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39) in the second period during an NHL hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Corey Perry (10) shoots on Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39) in the second period during an NHL hockey game on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights fans during an NHL hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Tampa Bay Lightning celebrate a second period goal given up by Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39) during an NHL hockey game on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Golden Belles dance before the start of the Golden Knights NHL hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lighting on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) in the first period during an NHL hockey game on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) makes a save in the first period during an NHL hockey game against the Golden Knights on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) in the first period during an NHL hockey game on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) scores on Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) with Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Jan Rutta (44) defending in the first period during an NHL hockey game on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A Golden Knights usher holds a mask up sign during an NHL hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) shoots on Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) in the first period during an NHL hockey game on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39) lets in a second period goal during an NHL hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights fans during an NHL hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Golden Knights allowed three unanswered goals Tuesday and lost 4-3 to the NHL-leading Tampa Bay Lightning in front of an announced crowd of 18,217 at T-Mobile Arena.

Lightning forward Steven Stamkos scored on a power play with 9:47 remaining, as Tampa Bay rallied from a 3-1 deficit to snap the Knights’ five-game winning streak.

Mark Stone had two goals for the Knights before leaving with 13 minutes remaining in the second period because of an apparent injury. He collided with Tampa Bay’s Mathieu Joseph early in the first period and was briefly shaken up but stayed in the game.

Nicolas Roy scored a spectacular goal at 8:10 of the second period, dancing through three defenders to put the Knights ahead 3-1.

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Anthony Cirelli scored 43 seconds apart late in the second for Tampa Bay to tie the game 3-3. Gabriel Fortier put the Lightning ahead at 6:05 of the first period with his first career NHL goal, capitalizing on a turnover.

The Knights played without defenseman Alex Pietrangelo and forward Evgenii Dadonov after each was placed in NHL COVID-19 protocol following the morning skate. Defenseman Nic Hague and goalie Robin Lehner were scratched with undisclosed injuries and are listed as day to day.

The game was the only one played in the NHL, as the league and NHL Players’ Association agreed to begin the holiday break early after multiple games this week were postponed for COVID-related reasons.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.