Mark Stone misses 3rd period of Golden Knights’ win as precaution

Golden Knights captain Mark Stone was held out of the third period of Saturday’s 4-0 victory over the San Jose Sharks as a precaution, coach Pete DeBoer said.

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a goal against the San Jose Sharks during the first period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, March 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Stone left with 6:32 remaining in the second period at SAP Center in San Jose, California, and did not return. The team provided no further details, though it is not COVID-related.

“We talked at the end of the second period about him potentially coming back,” DeBoer said. “I think with the score and with what we’ve got ahead this week, we made the decision not to push it. I don’t have a concrete answer for you there, but that probably gives you an idea of the level of concern, which I would call small right now.”

Stone scored in the first period, and the right wing has 10 points in his past four games.

He leads the Knights with 27 points (six goals, 21 assists) in 21 games and has a plus-14 rating.

