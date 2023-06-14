Mark Stone shows off Stanley Cup, discusses partying on ‘The Pat McAfee Show’

Golden Knights captain Mark Stone appeared Wednesday on “The Pat McAfee Show” during a brief break in the team’s celebration after winning the Stanley Cup.

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) hoists the Stanley Cup after defeating the Florida Panthers 9-3 in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series for the championship win at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights captain Mark Stone said during a Wednesday appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” that he couldn’t recall any of his teammates particularly standing out as the biggest partier on the team’s first night with the Stanley Cup.

His memory might be a bit foggy.

“We had pretty much everything we could get in there,” Stone said of what the Knights were drinking out of the Cup as they celebrated around town into the wee hours of Wednesday morning. “It turned into a bit of a jungle juice. Everybody was slugging out of there. I’m sure we’re going to be drinking out of it a lot the next couple days and then it will start its tour to everyone’s hometown, and those parties can get a little messy.”

Stone, who flipped his camera around to show he had the Stanley Cup in his house, has become a show favorite on the popular daily streaming show. Ty Schmit, a regular on the program, has been a fan of the Knights since the franchise launched and was wearing a Stone jersey during Wednesday’s show.

Former NFL star Adam “Pacman” Jones has also adopted the Knights and said he has become a texting friend of Stone during the run.

During an appearance on the show last month, McAfee pledged a donation of $250,000 to a charity of Stone’s choice should the team win the Stanley Cup.

He also threw in an additional $250,000 should Stone or Jonathan Marchessault score four goals in a game. Stone scored three in the finale, falling just short of doubling the donation.

Stone has not indicated which cause will receive the money, but he did reveal the team has been told to prepare for a Saturday parade on the Strip.

There could be a caveat, however. Stone and his teammates don’t have any intention of slowing down on the partying between now and then.

“Hopefully everybody just makes it there,” he said. “It’s only Wednesday.”

Stone was doing the interview during a brief respite in the party, but said the team had plans to reconvene later in the day at defenseman Alec Martinez’s house before hitting the town again Wednesday night.

“There were a couple funny texts in the group chat where the boys were needing a quick reboot, but we’re going to get going at it pretty quick again,” Stone said. “Sun’s shining, and we’re Stanley Cup champions. May as well celebrate as long as we can, right?”

Apparently, they got going pretty quickly after their postgame obligations were finished on the ice.

“Once we got in the locker room, all hell broke loose,” Stone said. “Champagne everywhere. We had a good moment with just the guys and staff, which was awesome. Then once we got the family and everyone in there, it turned into a gong show.”

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.